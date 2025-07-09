Lavender season transforms rural Türkiye into tourism hubs

TEKİRDAĞ

Across Türkiye, lavender festivals are bringing together color, fragrance and community spirit as fields transform into seasonal hubs for tourism, art and local enterprise.

In the Central Anatolian province of Konya’s Karatay district, the fourth edition of the Karatay Lavender Festival is underway in the 400-decare lavender gardens of Karaaslan Üzümcü. The event draws large crowds who come to take photos amid the purple rows.

Stalls opposite the garden serve lavender-themed treats such as ice cream, soda, jam and Turkish delight, while also offering lavender-based products like soaps, creams, seeds and oils. Children enjoy performances by beloved cartoon characters, while live Turkish classical and folk music concerts entertain visitors throughout the event.

In the neighboring provinces, similar events are taking place. In Aksaray, the third “Journey to the Finest Shades of Purple” festival opened with a specially designed natural photography studio in a 20,000-square-meter field.

In Niğde’s Yeşilburuç village, an unusual plot of land was converted into a 50-decare lavender garden with support from the local authorities. The initiative has boosted the local economy and drawn both domestic and international tourists, establishing the village as a new destination for agritourism.

The western province of Tekirdağ is another prominent destination for lavender festivals. Its Süleymanpaşa district has attracted Russian tourists, many of whom were visiting lavender fields for the first time, charmed by the purple scenery and sunflower fields nearby.

Meanwhile, in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Fethiye, the lavender harvest season was marked by a festive atmosphere as residents gathered to reap not just lavender but also rosemary.

Overall, the festivals offer a sensory celebration that supports communities while enchanting visitors from near and far.