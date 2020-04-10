Latest on the coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country

ANKARA

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., on April 9, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Calls for heightened vigilance, countering talk from the Trump administration of reopening the economy next month, came as new evidence emerged that stay-at-home restrictions were working to flatten the arc of infections in New York state, the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.

The number of newly hospitalized patients in New York dropped for a second day, to 200. Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was a sign that social distancing was succeeding, even though the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state rose by 799 on April 8, a record high for a third day.

"You can't relax. The flattening of the curve last night happened because of what we did yesterday," Cuomo said, referring to the slope of data when plotted on a graph.

The apparent progress in efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus was also reflected in fresh computer models scaling back the projected nationwide death toll to 60,000, down from earlier forecasts of at least 100,000.

New York state has now recorded more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

New York state has now recorded more infections than any country - including the hardest-hit European countries, Italy and Spain.

Almost 160,000 people in New York have tested positive with the virus, compared to 153,000 in Spain and 143,000 in Italy.

Deaths and infections

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1.6 million on April 10 as the pandemic swept across the globe.

Johns Hopkins University's website showed over 95,000 people have died from the virus.

The total number of people recovered from COVID-19 reached passed 355,000, according to the data.

Europe

Spain's prime minister warned that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over and the death toll slowed.

The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown until May 3, two trade union sources told Reuters on April 9 after meeting ministers.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on April 9 evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in hospital.

The British government defended its early handling of the outbreak after a Reuters investigation found its scientific advisers were too slow to communicate their growing concerns.

Social distancing measures have helped Germany to slightly slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Russia reported a record one-day rise in cases, pushing its tally to more than 10,000.

The Czech Republic plans to roll out a system of quickly tracking and isolating contacts of people with the virus to eventually allow the lifting of blanket restrictions.

Slovakia closed off several Roma settlements in the eastern part of the country after reports of virus clusters in five of them.

Bulgaria's prime minister said the country's Orthodox churches and temples will be open for traditional Palm Sunday and Easter services despite the outbreak.

Americas

Americans must persevere with social distancing, U.S. medical and state officials said, as New York hospitalizations ebbed but the state's death toll spiked again. Meanwhile, total cases in the country crossed 427,000, with the death toll nearing 32,500.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the American economy could start to reopen for business in May, despite experts' emphasis on prolonged social distancing measures.

Canada's death toll is set to soar from the current 435 to as high as 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, while the economy lost a record 1 million jobs last month.

Lockdowns in Brazil's largest cities are beginning to slip, according to new data this week seen and analyzed by Reuters, with more people leaving their homes as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to criticize the measures.

Chile will start handing out certificates to people who have recovered from the coronavirus that will exempt them from adhering to quarantines or other restrictions.

Asia and the Pacific

China will allocate more resources to prevent the spread of the virus from its land borders, as the country still faces risks of a comeback after new clusters are identified in some regions.

The total number of infections in Japan hit more than 5,300 on April 9, showing no signs of slowing despite a state of emergency being imposed on Tokyo and six other areas.

India claimed initial success in its fight against the epidemic, saying it would have been hit with 820,000 cases by next week had it not imposed a nationwide lockdown.

Vietnam said more than 1,000 healthcare workers and 14,400 others linked to an outbreak at a Hanoi hospital have tested negative.

Singapore confirmed 287 new infections on April 9, its biggest daily increase yet, with more than 200 of them linked to outbreaks in dormitories for foreign workers.

Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in deaths on April 9, while neighbouring Malaysia had its second-lowest daily increase since a partial lockdown was imposed on March 18.

Australian police said they have taken the "black box" of a cruise ship which disembarked hundreds of infected passengers in Sydney, as part of a homicide investigation into the country's deadliest infection source.

Middle East and Africa

Yemen reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on April 10 as aid groups try to prepare for an outbreak in a country where war has shattered the health system and spread hunger and disease.

Iran's health ministry on April 9 said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic. "We have identified 1,634 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,220," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said, adding that the latest figures showed there was a downward trend in the number of new coronavirus infections.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa extended a lockdown by two weeks to the end of April.

A South African public sector union withdrew a court case against the government over shortages of protective gear for frontline health workers.

All Botswana's parliamentarians including the president will be quarantined for two weeks and tested, after a health worker screening lawmakers for the virus tested positive.

Lebanon extended its almost month-long shutdown by another two weeks until April 26.

Political and physical divisions in the West Bank and Gaza have induced two very different responses, with a strict lockdown in the first and crowds milling about freely in the second.

Economic fallout