Large Saudi business delegation to visit Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Representatives from more than 120 Saudi companies will visit Türkiye to discuss investment and cooperation opportunities.

A joint business forum will be held in Istanbul by the Investment Office and Invest Saudi, where Turkish officials will brief Saudi businesspeople on the public-private partnership model, which Türkiye applies to infrastructure projects, and to the Istanbul Financial Center.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih and Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khateeb will attend the forum which will take place on Feb. 16.

Representative from Turkish and Saudi energy, construction, digital technology, food, pharmaceuticals, health services, automotive and financial services companies will also be in attendance.

At the event, panels will be organized specifically focused on construction and infrastructure projects, while issues related to green transformation and food security will be discussed.

Among the Saudi companies which will attend the forum are Aramco, Saudi Gold Refinery, Saudi National Bank, Riyadh Bank, Saudi Airlines and Saudi Telecom.

As diplomatic relations have improved with Saudi Arabia, Turkish contractors are hopeful that they could be rewarded at least $10 billion worth of projects there every year, Erdal Eren, president of the Turkish Contractors Association (TMB), recently told daily Hürriyet.

Last year, Turkish contractors undertook $2.93 billion worth of projects in Saudi Arabia. The size of the projects Turkish contractors assumed in Saudi Arabi between 1972 and January 2024 was nearly $28 billion.