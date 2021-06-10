Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers

  • June 10 2021 09:14:00

Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers

KONYA
Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers

Home to 190 different bird species, the Lake Beyşehir National Park in the Central Anatolian province of Konya hosts many photographers and bird watchers every year during spring.

Eurasian coot, great crested grebe, cormorant, heron, flamingo, stork, crane, white pelican and seagull are the leading bird species that accommodate and incubate around the lake during migration seasons.

The birds, which come to the lake at sunrise, perform a day-long concert, with each bird playing a different instrument in the orchestra.

Visiting the bird sanctuary, located two-and-a-half hours from the capital Ankara, bird enthusiasts and photographers spend hours there observing the birds in the park.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Osman Nurullah Berk, an academic from Selçuk University Bird Watching Society, said that over 184,000 water birds were registered in and around the lake.

Besides the birds, the vibrant flowers, bare mountains and colorful land formations make visitors feel like they are on a different planet.

The water lilies blooming on the lake’s waters rise to the surface and disappear underwater in the afternoon, making
them all the more fascinating for visitors.

Turkey, lake beyşehir,

TURKEY Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics

Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

    Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

  2. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

  3. Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

    Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

  4. Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

    Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

  5. Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage

    Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage
Recommended
Culture Ministry to organize summer concerts

Culture Ministry to organize summer concerts
Ten percent of archaeological works on display at museums

Ten percent of archaeological works on display at museums
Prominent Turkish cartoonist Kaan Ertem dies at age 53

Prominent Turkish cartoonist Kaan Ertem dies at age 53
Traditional Turkish handicrafts draw attention in South Africa

Traditional Turkish handicrafts draw attention in South Africa
Immersive exhibit celebrates van Gogh in New York

Immersive exhibit celebrates van Gogh in New York
Mardin’s historic neighborhood to serve tourism

Mardin’s historic neighborhood to serve tourism
WORLD US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

President Joe Biden will on June 10 announce a "historic" U.S. donation of half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for 92 poorer countries, the White House said.

ECONOMY Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities and tour and transfer vehicles in Turkey have been granted the “Safe Tourism Certificate” through a program aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists, relevant staff and travelers from COVID-19.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.