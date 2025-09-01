Lady Gaga to dominate MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES

Lady Gaga is extending her dominance of this year's MTV Video Music Awards and has been added as a performer, show organizers announced on Aug. 30.

The Grammy-award winning musician leads this year's VMA nominations with 12 nods, including artist of the year and best album for “Mayhem,” which was released earlier this year.

Gaga has a long-standing history with the VMAs, with 57 total nominations throughout her career. Mother Monster, as she's known, last took the stage in 2020, singing various hits from her album, “Chromatica,” including a performance of “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande.

She joins a slate of other seasoned VMAs performers confirmed for this year’s roster, including Doja Cat, who will give the first ever televised performance of her new single “Jealous Type.” Jelly Roll will also perform and is competing for the first time in four categories. Post Malone, a six-time VMA winner, is also set to take the stage.

Pop singers Conan Gray and Tate McRae will each make their performance debut on the VMAs stage next month.

Gaga's plethora of nominations dethrones Taylor Swift, who held the top spot for two years. This time around, Swift received one artist of the year nomination. The two are accompanied by Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd in that category.

Gaga and Mars are followed by Lamar with 10 nominations, ROSÉ and Carpenter with eight each, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven each and Billie Eilish with six.

Charli XCX also received love with five nominations for her “Brat” Summer success “Guess,” featuring Eilish.

Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and McRae have four nominations each.

New awards honor Latin and Rap artists

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards is shaking things up, handing out two new awards to decorated artists in the rap and Latin music genres.

Rapper Busta Rhymes will receive the first ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Ricky Martin will be honored with the inaugural Latin Icon Award.

The Rock the Bells Visionary Award celebrates the hip-hop star’s “boundary-breaking cultural impact and an indomitable musical career,” the announcement read. Rhymes, who has taken the VMAs stage various times since his first performance in 1997, will also perform during the ceremony.

Martin, whose long VMAs history began with his first performance in 1999, will also perform, and be honored for a “four-decade career that launched Latin music and culture into the mainstream,” according to the announcement.

Rhymes and Martin will both perform, as well as a slew of other artists, including Alex Warren, J Balvin, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr.

Warren, who’s nominated for best new artist, best pop and song of the year, will take the VMA stage for the first time, performing his breakout hit, “Ordinary.” Newcomer sombr, a singer-songwriter and producer, will also be making his award show debut.

Balvin will perform “Zun Zun” with Latin singers Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavárez, and “Noventa” with producer DJ Snake.

Carpenter, who offered a debut performance at the VMAs last year, taking home song of the year, will return to perform “Manchild.”

McRae is also up for four first-time nominations, including song of the year and best pop artist.

LL Cool J has snagged wins, co-hosted and performed atop the MTV Video Music Awards stage. Now, the Grammy-winning rapper-actor-author is going solo to host the 2025 awards ceremony.

He's retaking the stage, this time without Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with whom he co-hosted in 2022.

He's also up for the best hip-hop award for his single “Murdergram Deux” featuring Eminem. The single is part of his most recent album, “THE FORCE,” which released in September and was his first album in 11 years.

LL Cool J is a longtime champion of the VMAs, having won his first Moon Person in 1991. He became the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award, in 1997. He also performed in an all-star tribute to hip-hop's 50th anniversary in 2023 and a celebration for Def Jam Records' 40th anniversary last year.

The 2025 VMAs will air on Sept. 7, live from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.