Labour to focus on 'turbo charging' UK growth

LONDON

The U.K.'s incoming Labour government will focus on measures to "turbo charge growth" when it unveils its legislative plans at next week's King's Speech, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in comments released on July 13.

"From energy, to planning, to unbreakable fiscal rules, my government is serious about delivering the stability that is going to turbo charge growth that will create wealth in every corner of the U.K.," said Starmer, whose party won a huge landslide earlier this month, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

"The task of national renewal will not be easy... but the legislation set out at the King's Speech will build on the momentum of our first days in office and make a difference to the lives of working people," he added.

Charles III will deliver the King's Speech on July 17, as parliament formally reopens after the July 4 election.

Despite its name, the address is not written by the monarch but by the government which uses it to detail the laws it proposes to make over the coming months.

The government said it was working on more than 35 bills "to deliver an ambitious parliamentary session that will be built on a bedrock of economic security."

These include measures to enforce public spending rules and others to prevent a repeat of the utility bill price hikes that triggered the U.K.'s recent cost-of-living crisis.

The legislation will also flesh out announcements already made this week, such as the launching of a fund to draw investment into the UK and of a body tasked with boosting clean power by 2030, as well as the opening of recruitment for a new border security command.