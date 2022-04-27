Labor participation to rise as pandemic eases: Report

  • April 27 2022 07:00:00

Labor participation to rise as pandemic eases: Report

ANKARA
Labor participation to rise as pandemic eases: Report

With the pandemic situation continuing to improve, labor participation among Turkey’s workforce is expected to increase, according to a report by the Presidency of Strategy and Budget.

It is being anticipated that the favorable trend in economic activity will continue and that the COVID-19 outlook will improve, the report said. “In line with those expectations, the labor participation rate is forecast to increase gradually. International data suggest that the adverse effects of the pandemic on the economy and labor markets have eased significantly.”

The unemployment rate in Turkey declined from 11.2 percent in January to 10.7 percent in February, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The number of unemployed, aged 15 and above, dropped by 178,000 to some 3.6 million people, while the labor participation rate declined slightly by 0.2 percentage point to 52.2 percent in the month.

According to TÜİK, the country’s labor force was 33.6 million people as of February.

The report noted that leading indicators suggest that positive developments in economic activity continued in the first quarter of 2002, albeit at a slower pace, adding that this is expected to improve employment outlook in the quarter.

The productivity in the agriculture sector has declined in the last four quarters, the report said, noting that the productivity increases in the industry and services sectors, which started to be observed from the second half of 2020, began to ease in the third quarter of 2021.

WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’

IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’
HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent
Tourism revenues may exceed $35 billion target this year: Minister

Tourism revenues may exceed $35 billion target this year: Minister
Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion

Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion    
‘EU needs to recycle more to meet green energy goals’

‘EU needs to recycle more to meet green energy goals’
Foreign companies eyeing investment in Turkey, says Nebati

Foreign companies eyeing investment in Turkey, says Nebati
WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.

ECONOMY HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC said yesterday that first-quarter profits dropped nearly 30 percent owing to higher-than-expected credit losses and inflation but the Asia-focused lending giant remained upbeat about its outlook.

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.