Kurtulmuş to host NATO parliamentary summit in Istanbul

ANKARA

Türkiye will host a NATO parliamentary summit in Istanbul on June 28-29, ahead of the alliance’s leaders’ summit in Ankara next month, parliament has said.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş will host the meeting, which is expected to bring together parliamentary speakers and delegation heads from NATO member states.

The gathering will be held before the NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for July 7-8 at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Marcos Perestrello, members of the NATO PA Bureau and other senior representatives are also expected to attend the Istanbul meeting.

The summit is organized by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in cooperation with host countries. It serves as a platform for parliamentary-level consultations before NATO leaders meet.

The event also aims to strengthen coordination and dialogue among allied parliaments.

The Istanbul meeting will be the third NATO parliamentary summit, following previous gatherings in the United States and Belgium, the parliament said.

The main session is scheduled to take place at Dolmabahçe Palace on June 29, where parliamentary speakers and delegation heads are expected to address participants.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected to meet participants during an official luncheon and deliver remarks.

Participants are scheduled to visit the Baykar National Technology Center, where they will be briefed on the company’s activities, defense technology projects and innovation work.

The Istanbul gathering comes as Türkiye prepares to host the NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara, where allied leaders are expected to discuss security, defense and the alliance’s strategic priorities.