Kültepe artifacts to be displayed at carved museum

Kültepe artifacts to be displayed at carved museum

KAYSERİ
Kültepe artifacts to be displayed at carved museum

Some 25,000 historical artifacts that have been unearthed from Kültepe Kaniş-Karum Mound in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri will be exhibited in a carved museum, which is under construction.

The construction works of the rock-carved museum started six months ago to exhibit some 25,000 historical artifacts unearthed from Kültepe Kaniş-Karum Mound, which dates back 6,000 years, at the entrance of Bağpınar district of Melikgazi district on the Kayseri-Sivas highway. Once the museum work is completed, the artifacts excavated from Kültepe Kaniş-Karum Mound will be exhibited there.

Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Head of the Department of Urban History and Promotion Gürcan Senem said, “The rock-carved museum is about two kilometers from Kültepe Kaniş-Karum Mound. The open area of the museum is nearly 3,500 square meters. There is also a 2,800-square-meter rocked-carved area. This closed area will serve as an exhibition space. The others will be used as social areas, reception areas, offices and service areas.”

Explaining the purpose of the museum, Senem said, “Excavations have been continuing in Kültepe Kaniş-Karum since 1948. Nearly 25,000 finds have so far been unearthed. These finds are exhibited in different warehouses or museums in Türkiye. We want to bring the artifacts unearthed here to Kayseri through the Provincial Culture and Tourism Directorate, and use this place as a museum where only the artifacts found in Kültepe are displayed. The artifacts are taken under protection in excavation areas and the state museums. All of the artifacts to come here are already under protection.”

Senem stated that the museum will contribute to the city’s tourism, adding, “This is a two-stage work. The first stage is the rough construction. We are in the final stages of the rough construction. Nearly 95 percent of the construction of the museum is finished. We will finish the rough construction in a month. Apart from this, there are fine construction, exhibition and arrangement works. We plan to complete it within a year. Kayseri is not only known for Kültepe. It has many historical buildings and cultural artifacts. Cultural routes for tourists are also planned. This museum will be one of these routes. The museum’s location is very important. It is located on the Kayseri-Sivas highway. Transportation is very easy and there are no parking problems.”

ECONOMY Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

    Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

  2. Sahara salt diggers struggle to maintain trade

    Sahara salt diggers struggle to maintain trade

  3. US consumer price increases slow

    US consumer price increases slow

  4. Students embark on field trip to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

    Students embark on field trip to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

  5. New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music

    New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music
Recommended
‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026
Johnny Depp selects charities for $1 million

Johnny Depp selects charities for $1 million
Tina Turner musical gains meaning in the wake of the icons death

Tina Turner musical gains meaning in the wake of the icon's death
New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music

New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music

Revered American novelist, dies at 89

Revered American novelist, dies at 89
Golden Globes journalist group to be dissolved

Golden Globes journalist group to be dissolved

WORLD Migrant boat death toll rises to 78: Greece

Migrant boat death toll rises to 78: Greece

At least 78 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank, authorities said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rains in some regions in recent weeks have upset farmers’ calendars. While some regions are expected to experience yield losses due to excessive rainfall, others are expected to experience yield increases.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.