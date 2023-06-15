Kültepe artifacts to be displayed at carved museum

KAYSERİ

Some 25,000 historical artifacts that have been unearthed from Kültepe Kaniş-Karum Mound in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri will be exhibited in a carved museum, which is under construction.

The construction works of the rock-carved museum started six months ago to exhibit some 25,000 historical artifacts unearthed from Kültepe Kaniş-Karum Mound, which dates back 6,000 years, at the entrance of Bağpınar district of Melikgazi district on the Kayseri-Sivas highway. Once the museum work is completed, the artifacts excavated from Kültepe Kaniş-Karum Mound will be exhibited there.

Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Head of the Department of Urban History and Promotion Gürcan Senem said, “The rock-carved museum is about two kilometers from Kültepe Kaniş-Karum Mound. The open area of the museum is nearly 3,500 square meters. There is also a 2,800-square-meter rocked-carved area. This closed area will serve as an exhibition space. The others will be used as social areas, reception areas, offices and service areas.”

Explaining the purpose of the museum, Senem said, “Excavations have been continuing in Kültepe Kaniş-Karum since 1948. Nearly 25,000 finds have so far been unearthed. These finds are exhibited in different warehouses or museums in Türkiye. We want to bring the artifacts unearthed here to Kayseri through the Provincial Culture and Tourism Directorate, and use this place as a museum where only the artifacts found in Kültepe are displayed. The artifacts are taken under protection in excavation areas and the state museums. All of the artifacts to come here are already under protection.”

Senem stated that the museum will contribute to the city’s tourism, adding, “This is a two-stage work. The first stage is the rough construction. We are in the final stages of the rough construction. Nearly 95 percent of the construction of the museum is finished. We will finish the rough construction in a month. Apart from this, there are fine construction, exhibition and arrangement works. We plan to complete it within a year. Kayseri is not only known for Kültepe. It has many historical buildings and cultural artifacts. Cultural routes for tourists are also planned. This museum will be one of these routes. The museum’s location is very important. It is located on the Kayseri-Sivas highway. Transportation is very easy and there are no parking problems.”