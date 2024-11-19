Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate

PRISTINA

Kosovo and North Macedonia have signed a protocol allowing citizens of both countries to use a common border gate beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The decision was made following a joint cabinet meeting in Pristina, Kosovo's capital.

Following the leaders' bilateral and joint cabinet meetings, a protocol for the country's two land border crossings, as well as energy and education agreements, were signed.

Later, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said at a joint press conference that the agreement aims to facilitate the free movement of citizens from both countries at border crossings.

"Police officers will work in the same building, facilitating border crossings, thus reducing waiting times and facilitating the movement of citizens," said Kurti.

Kurti said the trade exchange between Kosovo and North Macedonia, recorded at 432 million euros in 2023, represents “a 52 per cent increase compared to 2019, when it was 284 million euros.” Kurti said Kosovo’s exports to North Macedonia increased from 44 million euros in 2019 to 121 million euros in 2023.

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

"This way, there will be no chaos at the border gates, no inconvenience at the crossings, there will be one border control and passengers’ movement will be accelerated," said Mickoski.

Mickoski remarked that the Western Balkans' future lies in the European Union.

Since April 2016, Kosovo and North Macedonia citizens have been able to cross borders with only their ID cards, after an agreement was hatched to facilitate travel between the two countries.