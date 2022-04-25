Kordsa to buy majority stake in Italian Microtex Composites

  • April 25 2022 07:00:00

Kordsa to buy majority stake in Italian Microtex Composites

ISTANBUL
Kordsa to buy majority stake in Italian Microtex Composites

Turkish company Kordsa has decided to acquire the majority of shares of Italy-based Microtex Composites for 24.6 million euros.

“With this investment in composite technologies, Kordsa aims to increase its product diversity; grow the number of its client sectors; and also, to expand its service range in the automotive and motorsport sectors,” Kordsa said in a statement issued to the Public Disclosure Platfrom (KAP).

Kordsa, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, is planning to reinforce its place within the international market and its gross sales community with international investments.

“In line with the company’s target of transformation into an advanced material company, after the organic growth investments in Turkey and inorganic growth investments in the United States, a share purchase agreement dated April 20 was signed with regard to the acquisition of Microtex Composites,” said the statement.

Kordsa CEO İbrahim Özgür Yıldırım said: “I imagine that this funding, which can increase our portfolio of works within the tremendous luxurious automotive and motor sports activities segments, will create new alternatives for the works to be developed by Kordsa in several departments aside from aviation, the place our firm is in a powerful place.”

Microtex Composites General Manager Massimiliano Becagali said that Kordsa is a leading company in composite applied sciences, each with its enterprises within the aerospace industry in the United States and with its research and devemopment facilities in Turkey.

“We’re happy with our partnership with Kordsa, which can be the world-leader in technical weaving,” he said.

economy,

TURKEY At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war
Tech platforms facing rebellions

Tech platforms facing rebellions
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
Turkish Central Bank revises reserve requirement regulation

Turkish Central Bank revises reserve requirement regulation
Losing Russian energy would weigh on Europe’s economy: IMF official

Losing Russian energy would weigh on Europe’s economy: IMF official
EU agrees deal to tame internet ‘Wild West’

EU agrees deal to tame internet ‘Wild West’
WORLD Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Fears of a hard COVID-19 lockdown sparked panic buying in Beijing on Monday, as long queues for compulsory mass testing formed in a large central district of the Chinese capital.

ECONOMY Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Housing rent prices in the Mediterranean province of Antalya have skyrocketed from 2,500 to around 10,000 Turkish Liras (from $170 to nearly $680) due to high demand from Ukrainians and Russians, Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ATSO) executive Mustafa Ayanoğlu has said.
SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.