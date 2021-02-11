King graves under threat of destruction

  • February 11 2021 07:00:00

King graves under threat of destruction

MANİSA
King graves under threat of destruction

Located in Turkey’s western province of Manisa, the 2,700-year-old Bintepeler Tumuli, known to be the graves of Lydian kings, were plundered by treasure hunters, destroying the graves with construction equipment to quite an extent.

While two tumuli were feared to have been destroyed completely, works have been initiated to protect nearly 90 tumuli present in the region.

Located within the boundaries of Kendirlik district, two of the tumuli on the Gediz Plain that are also called “the pyramids of Anatolia,” were plundered on Jan. 26 with construction equipment.

Following the incident, efforts were initiated to protect the ancient city of Sardes and Bintepeler Tumuli, which were included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2013.

While gendarmerie teams increased patrol against illegal excavations in the region, Ahmetli Mayor Ahmet Alhan warned people of the region to be careful against treasure hunters.

Stating that he witnessed the illegal excavation carried out with construction equipment for the first time, the mayor warned treasure hunters not to damage the tumuli that were once robbed during the ancient times.

Noting that out of 115 tumuli, only 90 remain, Alhan said, “Written sources say that all of these tumuli were robbed in the sixth and seventh centuries. It is believed that one of the two hills behind us belongs to King Alyattes and the other to King Gyges. Nothing was left in these tumuli that were robbed in ancient times.”

“The tumuli can be surrounded with wire and a number can be assigned to each hill,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

    Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

  2. Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

    Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

  3. New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

    New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

  4. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  5. Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved

    Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved
Recommended
New online series by İş Sanat

New online series by İş Sanat
Elderly Turkish man’s undying passion for model planes

Elderly Turkish man’s undying passion for model planes
Indonesian, Turkish couple gets engaged online

Indonesian, Turkish couple gets engaged online
Turkish TV series exceed expectations in Spain

Turkish TV series exceed expectations in Spain
Ancient city of Patara gains popularity after 2020 marked ‘Year of Patara’

Ancient city of Patara gains popularity after 2020 marked ‘Year of Patara’
Faruk Yalçın Zoo awaits visitors after two-month hiatus due to COVID-19

Faruk Yalçın Zoo awaits visitors after two-month hiatus due to COVID-19
WORLD Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

A Polish court on Feb. 9 ordered two leading Holocaust historians to apologize to the descendant of a village mayor they said may have been implicated in a massacre of Jews.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in November 2020

Unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in November 2020

Turkey’s unemployment rate was 12.9 percent with a 0.4-percentage-point decrease year on year in November 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 10.
SPORTS Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9. 