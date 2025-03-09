King Charles calls for unity in 'uncertain times'

King Charles calls for unity in 'uncertain times'

LONDON
King Charles calls for unity in uncertain times

Britain's King Charles III has made an appeal for unity in "uncertain times," as the 76-year-old monarch emerges as a key figure in the U.K.'s diplomatic drive over Ukraine.

Britain and European countries have been scrambling to present a united front following U.S. President Donald Trump's sudden withdrawal of support for Ukraine three years into Russia's invasion.

By tradition, the U.K. head of state's role is politically neutral. But in recent days, Charles has hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his private estate and invited Trump for an historic second state visit.

Today, Charles will deliver a message for Commonwealth Day, which celebrates the 56-nation club of mostly former British colonies.

According to extracts published late on March 8, Charles, who heads the Commonwealth, said nations' differences should be a "source of strength."

"In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth's remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship."

Earlier on March 8, British leader Keir Starmer said that Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was considering joining a group of countries prepared to protect an eventual ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

British officials have held talks with around 20 countries interested in being part of the so-called "coalition of the willing," a U.K. official said.

The official refused to name the nations but said they were "largely European and Commonwealth partners."

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye backs Syrias stability amid Latakia clashes

Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

    Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

  2. Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

    Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

  3. US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

    US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

  4. Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

    Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

  5. Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye

    Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye
Recommended
Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza
US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity
France mulls welcome for researchers fleeing Trumps US

France mulls welcome for researchers fleeing Trump's US
Wild weather blacks out 300,000 properties in Australia

Wild weather blacks out 300,000 properties in Australia
Russia claims gains in Kursk as Zelensky says committed to talks

Russia claims gains in Kursk as Zelensky says 'committed' to talks
Israel, Hamas signals resumption of next truce talks

Israel, Hamas signals resumption of next truce talks
WORLD Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.
ECONOMY Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

World food prices rose 1.6 percent in February on a monthly basis, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said. 

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿