Kill Japan’s elderly? Film probes chilling idea

  • May 23 2022 07:00:00

Kill Japan’s elderly? Film probes chilling idea

CANNES
Kill Japan’s elderly Film probes chilling idea

A Japanese film-maker is shaking Cannes film audiences to the core with a dystopian vision of her country in which old people agree to be euthanized to solve the challenge of a rapidly ageing population.

Plan 75” by Japanese director and writer Chie Hayakawa is based on a very real problem.

Japan is the most rapidly-ageing industrial society, a trend that is causing huge economic and political problems as a dwindling number of younger people must support a growing army of the old.

Close to 30 percent of Japan’s population is over 65, the majority women, and that rate is expected to continue rising in coming decades.

In the movie, anybody over 75 is encouraged to sign up for a deal with the government by which they receive a sum of money in return for agreeing to be euthanized. A collective funeral is thrown in for free.

Slick ad campaigns and calls from people with soothing voices are part of the effort to get people to sign up. Handsome advisors list the small pleasures candidates could afford with the money. “You’ll be able to go to the restaurant,” says one.

“On the face of it, the government’s Plan 75 is full of goodwill and friendliness and pragmatism, but in truth it is both very cruel and shameful,” Hayakawa told AFP in an interview.

“The ageing of the population is not a recent problem, I’ve always heard people discussing it,” she said.

“When I was young, a long life was considered to be a good thing, people had respect for older people. That’s no longer the case,” the 45-year-old director added.

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa’s first full-length feature film, is full of slow sequences with minimal camera movement.

“I wanted the images to be aesthetic and beautiful, as well as cold and cruel, just like the plan itself,” she said.

Asked how close to today’s Japanese reality her scenario is, Hayakawa quickly answered “eight out of 10.”

She said she interviewed older people as part of her research for the movie, and discovered that many found merit with the idea of buying financial security with their willingness to end their life.

“It would alleviate the stress of wondering how they can survive once they are alone. Choosing the moment and the method of their death could be very reassuring,” she said.

She said the approach would find support among the younger generations, too.

“If such a plan was on the table today, I believe that many people would accept it, even welcome it as a viable solution,” she said.

“Most young people worry already what the end of their life will look like. Will their basic needs be met? Can they survive once they live alone? Can they afford to age?” she said.

Instead of blaming the government, Hayakawa said many young people were resentful of the old.

“They are frustrated and angry because they work hard to support the elderly, but they think that, when it’s their turn, there may be nobody to support them,” she said.

“What worries me a lot is that we’re in a social reality that would very much favor such a radical solution,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Hayakawa said her film did not presume to offer a solution to handling the age crisis. “But an honest assessment of where we are today would already be a key step,” she said.

Cannes Film Festival,

TURKEY Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally

Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

    Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

  2. Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

    Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

  3. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  4. Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

    Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

  5. CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

    CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul
Recommended
Punk laureate Patti Smith granted France’s highest honor

Punk laureate Patti Smith granted France’s highest honor
New York sneaker expo presents some of Virgil Abloh’s last works

New York sneaker expo presents some of Virgil Abloh’s last works
Ancient Mycenaean-era gold ring back in Greece

Ancient Mycenaean-era gold ring back in Greece
Rihanna welcomes first child

Rihanna welcomes first child
Goddesses and witches star in British Museum show

Goddesses and witches star in British Museum show
Basquiat owned by Japan’s Maezawa sells for $85 mn

Basquiat owned by Japan’s Maezawa sells for $85 mn
WORLD Biden: US would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, in one of the most forceful and overt statements in support of Taiwan in decades.

ECONOMY Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms are planning large investments in resort towns on the Aegean coast as demand has shifted during the pandemic from homes in large cities to smaller cities.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.