Missiles hit Kiev residential buildings in 'attack' on capital: mayor

Missiles hit Kiev residential buildings in attack on capital: mayor

Two residential buildings in the Ukraine capital were hit by missiles on Tuesday, the mayor of Kiev said, following reports that air raid sirens were sounding in all regions of Ukraine.

"There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down over Kiev by air defence systems.

Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes. More details later," Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.

