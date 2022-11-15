Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky

NUSA DUA
Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" in the parts of Kherson recaptured by the Ukrainian army over the past week.

"Before winter, the Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure," Zelensky said during his daily address after visiting liberated Kherson on Monday, adding "absolutely all important facilities in the city and the region are mined".

"There is no electricity, no communication, no internet, no television" in Kherson, Zelensky continued, saying "the occupiers destroyed everything themselves, on purpose".

"This is what the Russian flag means -- complete devastation," Zelensky said, promising a return to normal life.

Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said Russia had destroyed key energy infrastructure supplying the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv region.

"Most of the liberated Kherson region has been without electricity since November 6," Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

"We are doing our best to supply people with electricity as soon as possible."

The recapture of the southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over, was a major blow to Putin's offensive.

In a visit to Kherson on Monday, Zelensky said the liberation of the city was "the beginning of the end of the war."

Ukraine,

WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky
MOST POPULAR

  1. At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

    At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

  2. Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

    Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

  3. People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints

    People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints

  4. ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

    ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

  5. Victims of terror attack from 3 families

    Victims of terror attack from 3 families
Recommended
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing

Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
Xi urges G20 wealthy nations to reduce fallout of rate hikes

Xi urges G20 wealthy nations to reduce fallout of rate hikes
Russia denies Sergei Lavrov hospitalized

Russia denies Sergei Lavrov hospitalized
Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum
Slovenia elects first woman president in a runoff vote

Slovenia elects first woman president in a runoff vote
Biden, Xi seek to avoid conflict at first US-China summit in years

Biden, Xi seek to avoid conflict at first US-China summit in years
WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" in the parts of Kherson recaptured by the Ukrainian army over the past week.

ECONOMY Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Occupancy rates at the hotels in popular tourist destinations, such as Antalya and Cappadocia, have climbed to around 70 percent thanks to mid-term break at schools, according to business daily Dünya.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.