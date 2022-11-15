Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky

NUSA DUA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" in the parts of Kherson recaptured by the Ukrainian army over the past week.

"Before winter, the Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure," Zelensky said during his daily address after visiting liberated Kherson on Monday, adding "absolutely all important facilities in the city and the region are mined".

"There is no electricity, no communication, no internet, no television" in Kherson, Zelensky continued, saying "the occupiers destroyed everything themselves, on purpose".

"This is what the Russian flag means -- complete devastation," Zelensky said, promising a return to normal life.

Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said Russia had destroyed key energy infrastructure supplying the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv region.

"Most of the liberated Kherson region has been without electricity since November 6," Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

"We are doing our best to supply people with electricity as soon as possible."

The recapture of the southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over, was a major blow to Putin's offensive.

In a visit to Kherson on Monday, Zelensky said the liberation of the city was "the beginning of the end of the war."