Kars introduces 2,000 students to skiing at Sarıkamış resort

Kars introduces 2,000 students to skiing at Sarıkamış resort

KARS
Kars introduces 2,000 students to skiing at Sarıkamış resort

Türkiye’s eastern province of Kars has introduced 2,000 primary school students to skiing for the first time through a public initiative at a ski center in Sarıkamış, marking the close of the town’s ski season with a milestone achievement.

As part of the project, fourth-grade students from Kars city center and seven surrounding districts were brought to Sarıkamış in groups and hosted for two-day training sessions.

Many of the children, coming from villages and remote areas, had never visited the ski resort or experienced winter sports before.

Under the guidance of professional instructors, the students received both theoretical and practical training in alpine skiing, gaining their first exposure to one of the region’s most prominent sports.

The season’s closing ceremony was held after a final group of 40 students from the Akyaka district completed their training, marking the culmination of this year’s program.

Kars Governor Ziya Polat said the initiative aims to ensure equal access to local opportunities for all children in the province.

“For the past two years, we have been implementing this project to bring children, many of whom had never been to Sarıkamış, here to learn skiing. We host them for two days at our facilities and introduce them to this sport,” Polat said.

“So far, we have welcomed 2,000 children from across Kars. They have discovered Sarıkamış, enjoyed their time and learned how to ski,” he added, further expressing the province’s commitment to continuing the project next year in the region, which is famously known for its "crystal snow."

Students who took part in the program expressed excitement and enthusiasm for the sport.

Öykü Sudenaz Nar said she was happy to learn skiing and hopes to continue, while Elif Tiktaş described the experience as enjoyable. Another student, İbrahim Arımaz, encouraged other children to try skiing.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() War puts Turkish farmers in a ‘low yield or high cost’ dilemma

War puts Turkish farmers in a ‘low yield or high cost’ dilemma
LATEST NEWS

  1. War puts Turkish farmers in a ‘low yield or high cost’ dilemma

    War puts Turkish farmers in a ‘low yield or high cost’ dilemma

  2. Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

    Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

  3. Madrasa preserves Seljuk heritage in Isparta

    Madrasa preserves Seljuk heritage in Isparta

  4. 'Super Mario Galaxy' blasts off in box office debut

    'Super Mario Galaxy' blasts off in box office debut

  5. Travolta returns to Cannes with aviation-inspired directorial debut

    Travolta returns to Cannes with aviation-inspired directorial debut
Recommended
Türkiye’s lawyer count surges 44 pct in five years

Türkiye’s lawyer count surges 44 pct in five years
Türkiye launches coral restoration project in Marmara Sea

Türkiye launches coral restoration project in Marmara Sea
Turkish universities set to launch new agricultural tech programs

Turkish universities set to launch new agricultural tech programs
Türkiye launches Saudi transit trade route: Trade Minister

Türkiye launches Saudi transit trade route: Trade Minister
Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end war: Erdoğan

Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end war: Erdoğan
FM Fidan holds phone call with Iranian counterpart as regional tensions mount

FM Fidan holds phone call with Iranian counterpart as regional tensions mount
CHP seeks expulsion of detained Uşak mayor amid probe

CHP seeks expulsion of detained Uşak mayor amid probe
WORLD Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab countries and Palestinian groups condemned far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s storming Monday of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.
ECONOMY War puts Turkish farmers in a ‘low yield or high cost’ dilemma

War puts Turkish farmers in a ‘low yield or high cost’ dilemma

The Hormuz crisis has driven fertilizer prices in Türkiye up by between 8 percent and 55 percent, leaving farmers caught between two difficult choices: lower yields or higher costs.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿