Kalyon awarded contract to build pipeline in Romania

ISTANBUL

Turkish company Kalyon has signed an agreement to build more than a 300-kilometer-long pipeline in Romania that will transport natural gas from the Black Sea.

The size of the Tuzla-Podisor gas transmission pipeline project is around 500 million euros, according to a statement released by the Romanian national gas transmission company Transgaz.

The signing ceremony took place on June 16 at the headquarters of the Romanian government in the presence of Vice Prime Minister Marian Neacșu, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja, Director General of Transgaz Ion Sterian. Serdar Över, an executive from Kalyon İnşaat also attended the ceremony.

Kalyon aims to complete the project in less than 24 months, Över told Turkish business daily Dünya, noting that they outbid several large European companies in the tender.

The pipeline will carry natural gas from the Black Sea to Austria, said Över. Construction work will begin within three months, according to Över.

Romania offers big business opportunities for Turkish construction companies, he added.

Kalyon satisfied all criteria and won the tender, in which four European companies submitted their bids, said Sterian from Transgaz.

The pipeline will have an annual capacity of 12 billion cubic meters and will meet some 45 percent of Romania’s consumption, according to the company executive.

He recalled that another Turkish company Tosyalı won a pipeline tender in Romania and completed this project right on

time.

The Tuzla-Podișor gas pipeline allows the creation of a transmission infrastructure linking the natural gas from the Neptune Deep offshore block to the BRUA (Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria) corridor, said Transgaz in the statement.