June unemployment at 13.4%

  • September 10 2020 10:41:00

June unemployment at 13.4%

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
June unemployment at 13.4%

Unemployment in Turkey rose to 13.4% this June, up 0.4 percentage points from the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 10. 

The number of unemployed persons age 15 and overslipped by 152,000 year-on-year to 4.1 million by the end of June.

On a monthly basis, June's figure also rose 0.5 percentage points, as unemployment in May stood at 12.9%.

TÜİK data showed the employment rate reached 42.4%, falling significantly by 4 percentage points on an annual basis.

"The number of employed persons decreased by 1.98 million to 26.5 million in June 2020 compared with the same period last year," it said.

Non-agricultural unemployment increased by 0.6 percentage points to 15.9% during the same period.

The youth unemployment rate, including people age 15-24, was 16.1% in June, an increase of 1.3 percentage points on a yearly basis.

The labor force participation rate also went down by 4.3 percentage points year-on-year, falling to 49% in the month.

The labor force participation rate for males dropped 4.8 percentage points to 67.6%, and for females it was 30.8%, an annual decline of 3.9 percentage points.

TÜİK also reported that the rate of unregistered employment- people working without social security related to their principal occupation- was 31.3% in June, marking a 3.9-percentage point decrease from June 2019.

The Turkish government targets an unemployment rate for this year at 11.8% as laid out in its economic program. Unemployment is projected to drop gradually to hit 9.8% in 2022 as part of the program.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Right to first strike

    Right to first strike

  2. Turkish, German defense chiefs discuss east Med

    Turkish, German defense chiefs discuss east Med

  3. Istanbul court delivers final verdict on journalists

    Istanbul court delivers final verdict on journalists

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkish Cyprus tightens measures after spike in cases

    Turkish Cyprus tightens measures after spike in cases
Recommended
Construction costs rise more than 9 percent in July

Construction costs rise more than 9 percent in July
Hygiene product exports leap in January-August

Hygiene product exports leap in January-August
Turkey seeking better terms to renew gas supply contracts, energy official says

Turkey seeking better terms to renew gas supply contracts, energy official says
Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak
Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries

Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries
Turkey may host 15 million tourists this year, says minister

Turkey may host 15 million tourists this year, says minister
WORLD World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 years

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 years

Global animal, bird and fish populations have plummeted more than two-thirds in less than 50 years due to rampant over-consumption, experts said on Sept. 9 in a stark warning to save nature in order to save ourselves.
ECONOMY Construction costs rise more than 9 percent in July

Construction costs rise more than 9 percent in July

The construction cost index exhibited a 9.2 percent increase on an annual basis in July, Turkey’s statistics authority (TÜİK) reported on Sept. 10.
SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.