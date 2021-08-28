Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.

The Turkish judoka dominated the contest in Tokyo, winning it 10-1.

Vugar Shrinli of Azerbaijan won the gold medal in the event while Kazakhstan’s Anuar Sariyev bagged the silver.

Separately, Turkish archer Nihat Türkmenoğlu on Aug. 27 topped men’s W1 ranking round at the Games with the new Paralympic record of 661 points.

All top three archers in the ranking round broke the previous record of Turkish archer Ömer Aşık’s 648 points made at the Rio Paralympics 2016.

Czech David Drahoninsky ranked second with 651 points, while Tianxin Zhang of China came 3rd with 650 points.

Gold medal event for Archery W1 will be held on Aug. 30.

Some 87 athletes present Turkey in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, where some 4,400 athletes across the globe compete in 22 branches.

Nesim Turan wins table tennis bronze

Turkish para table tennis player Nesim Turan won bronze in the semifinals of the men's singles (Class 4) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Turan was defeated by Kim Young-gun from South Korea.

"I'm really sorry. We had realized our dream of playing the final in the European championship and the world championship. We came here for this, but we had no luck. Hopefully it will be in Paris," he told TRT Sport after the

match.