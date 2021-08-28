Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

  • August 28 2021 07:00:00

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO
Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.

The Turkish judoka dominated the contest in Tokyo, winning it 10-1.

Vugar Shrinli of Azerbaijan won the gold medal in the event while Kazakhstan’s Anuar Sariyev bagged the silver.

Separately, Turkish archer Nihat Türkmenoğlu on Aug. 27 topped men’s W1 ranking round at the Games with the new Paralympic record of 661 points.

All top three archers in the ranking round broke the previous record of Turkish archer Ömer Aşık’s 648 points made at the Rio Paralympics 2016.

Czech David Drahoninsky ranked second with 651 points, while Tianxin Zhang of China came 3rd with 650 points.
Gold medal event for Archery W1 will be held on Aug. 30.

Some 87 athletes present Turkey in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, where some 4,400 athletes across the globe compete in 22 branches.

Nesim Turan wins table tennis bronze

Turkish para table tennis player Nesim Turan won bronze in the semifinals of the men's singles (Class 4) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Turan was defeated by Kim Young-gun from South Korea.

"I'm really sorry. We had realized our dream of playing the final in the European championship and the world championship. We came here for this, but we had no luck. Hopefully it will be in Paris," he told TRT Sport after the
 match.

WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. New heatwave to scorch country until next week

    New heatwave to scorch country until next week

  2. Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

    Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

  3. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  4. No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

    No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

  5. Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

    Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı
Recommended
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase
Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike
Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021
Beşiktaş falters as opponents win in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş falters as opponents win in Süper Lig
Turkey win in straight sets against Finland in European Volleyball Championship

Turkey win in straight sets against Finland in European Volleyball Championship
Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars
WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

The U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.
ECONOMY European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided $50 million in trade finance to the Türk Ekonomi Bankası (TEB).
SPORTS Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.