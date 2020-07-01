Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump's niece

  • July 01 2020 09:41:00

Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump's niece

The Associated Press
Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trumps niece

A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said on June 30.

New York state Supreme Court Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, issued an order requiring the niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher to explain why they should not be blocked from publishing the book: "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.'' A hearing was set for July 10.

The book, scheduled to be published in July, was written by Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of it says it reveals "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.''

The judge said no portion of the book can be distributed before he decides the validity of Robert Trump's claims.

Robert Trump argues Mary Trump must comply with a written agreement among family members that such a book cannot be published without permission from other family members.

Mary Trump's lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, promised an immediate appeal.

"The trial court's temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment," Boutrous said.

"This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day,'' Boutrous said in a statement.

Adam Rothberg, a Simon & Schuster spokesperson, said the publisher was disappointed but looks forward "to prevailing in this case based on well-established precedents regarding prior restraint."

Charles Harder, an attorney for Robert Trump, said his client was "very pleased."

He said in a statement that the actions by Mary Trump and her publisher were "truly reprehensible."

"We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages," he said. "Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end."

In court papers, Robert Trump maintained Mary Trump was part of a settlement nearly two decades ago that included a confidentiality clause explicitly saying they would not "publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,'' unless they all agreed, the court papers said.

U.S.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

    Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

  2. Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

    Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

  3. Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

    Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,131 as daily cases increase by 1,293

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,131 as daily cases increase by 1,293

  5. Doctor warns public against complacency as Turkey battles COVID-19

    Doctor warns public against complacency as Turkey battles COVID-19
Recommended
Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln
Powerful explosion kills 19 in Iran capital

Powerful explosion kills 19 in Iran capital
Nearly ten years of war: Europe must continue to support the Syrian people: Op-ed

Nearly ten years of war: Europe must continue to support the Syrian people: Op-ed
EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

WHO says pandemic not even close to over as toll passes 500,000

WHO says pandemic 'not even close' to over as toll passes 500,000
India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis

India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis
WORLD Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

The European Union agrees to open its borders to 15 countries from July 1, but the United States remains excluded. China is on the list, which will be updated every two weeks, but under the condition that Beijing do the same for Europeans, according to a statement.
ECONOMY Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector hit 53.9 in June, ending a three-month period of moderation, a joint business survey revealed on July 1.
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.