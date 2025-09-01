Jude Law debuts portrayal of Vladimir Putin at Venice Film Festival

Jude Law debuts portrayal of Vladimir Putin at Venice Film Festival

VENICE
Jude Law debuts portrayal of Vladimir Putin at Venice Film Festival

Jude Law transforms into Vladimir Putin for Olivier Assayas’ “The Wizard of the Kremlin,” which has its world premiered on Aug. 31 at the Venice Film Festival.

The film is an adaptation of Giuliano da Empoli’s bestselling book of the same name, an account of the Russian President's rise to power alongside a fictional adviser called Vadim Baranov, who is played by Paul Dano. It's partially set in the early 1990s amid post-Soviet chaos.

Dano’s character was inspired by the real political strategist Vladislav Sourkov, who was considered the architect of the tightly controlled political system created under Putin. In 2013, he resigned his post of deputy prime minister.

“The Wizard of the Kremlin” is sure to provoke conversations as Russia’s three-year war in Ukraine continues. Efforts to stop the fighting with a ceasefire and end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II through a comprehensive peace settlement have made no progress despite intense diplomatic maneuvering.

The film marks the English language debut for the French filmmaker best known for films like “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Personal Shopper,” as well as the miniseries “Carlos.” Alicia Vikander, who he directed in “Irma Vep,” also co-stars in “The Wizard of the Kremlin.”

Production took place in Latvia as they couldn’t film in Russia.

Assayas wrote in his director’s statement that it, “is not a film about the rise of one man — nor is it about the force with which power is imposed, or the reinvention of a nation that is both modern and archaic, once again under the yoke of totalitarianism. Rooted in real, contemporary events, it is instead a reflection on modern politics — or rather, the smoke screens behind which it now hides: cynical, deceptive, and toxic.”

He added: “’The Wizard of the Kremlin’ is not so much a political film as it is a film about politics — and the perversity of its methods, which now hold us all hostage.”

The film is playing in the main competition, with titles like “Frankenstein,” “Bugonia,” “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” “La Grazia ” and “No Other Choice” also vying for the top prizes, including acting and directing awards. Winners will be announced on Sept. 6.

On the sidelines of the festival on the Lido on Aug. 30, several thousand protesters marched against Israel's siege of Gaza, a demonstration called by left-wing political groups in northeast Italy.

The Gaza war was one of the main talking points in the lead up to the festival due to an open letter denouncing the Israeli government and calling on the festival to speak out.

The letter, drafted by a group of independent directors called Venice4Palestine, has garnered more than 2,000 signatures from film professionals, organisers told AFP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

    Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

  2. Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

    Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

  3. Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

    Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

  4. Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

    Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

  5. US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report

    US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report
Recommended
Lady Gaga to dominate MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga to dominate MTV Video Music Awards
Remarkable finds mark end of 2025 excavations at Phoenix ancient city

Remarkable finds mark end of 2025 excavations at Phoenix ancient city
Bergama to represent Türkiye in UNESCO youth campaign

Bergama to represent Türkiye in UNESCO youth campaign
Curated show in London reimagines nature as acting, thinking subject

Curated show in London reimagines nature as acting, thinking subject
Thousands of redheads celebrate their strands in Netherlands

Thousands of redheads celebrate their strands in Netherlands
Drones blasting AC/DC, Scarlett Johansson help biologists protect cattle from wolves

Drones blasting AC/DC, Scarlett Johansson help biologists protect cattle from wolves
WORLD Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce Mediterranean winds forced a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists, including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, to return to Barcelona, organisers said on Monday.
ECONOMY Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity exceeded 120,000 megawatts as of the end of July, according to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿