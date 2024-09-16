Jordan's king appoints new PM after general election

Jordan's king appoints new PM after general election

AMMAN
Jordans king appoints new PM after general election

Jordan's King Abdullah II nominated his chief of staff to be the new prime minister on Sept. 15, the royal palace said, charging him with forming a government after parliamentary elections.

The outgoing premier, Bisher Khasawneh, submitted his resignation to the king earlier in the day.

Under the kingdom's constitution, the government usually resigns after legislative elections. It is the king who appoints the prime minister, not parliament which has limited powers.

"King Abdullah on Sunday [Sept. 15] tasked Jafar Hassan with forming a new government," a palace statement said.

As well as being chief of staff, the 56-year-old Hassan was previously planning minister.

In a letter published by the palace, King Abdullah called on Hassan to "mobilise all efforts to support the steadfastness of our Palestinian brothers" in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and "Holy Jerusalem."

He also called on the premier-designate to "work with all our energy through Arab and international movements to protect the Palestinian people, and stop the attacks and blatant violations of humanitarian principles and international law."

In the election, Jordan's leading Islamist party, the Islamic Action Front, became the largest in parliament, winning 31 out of the 138 seats.

The IAF is a political offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, and the result gives the Islamists their largest representation since 1989.

jordan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members
LATEST NEWS

  1. Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

    Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

  2. Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

    Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

  3. Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

    Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

  4. Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin

    Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin

  5. Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war

    Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war
Recommended
Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members
Metas ban on Russian state media outlets unacceptable: Kremlin

Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin
I am a rapist: Frenchman says in trial over mass rape of wife

'I am a rapist': Frenchman says in trial over mass rape of wife
US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected

US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected

Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital

Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital
Von der Leyen reveals EUs new top line-up

Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top line-up
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 226

Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 226
WORLD Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injured hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon on Tuesday, a source close to the group told AFP, with another source close to the group reporting no deaths.
ECONOMY Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

The Swiss Days, an event organized by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Istanbul, together with the Swiss Business Hub Türkiye and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, will be held in Istanbul on Sept. 20-21.  
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿