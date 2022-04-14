Johnny Depp became ’monster’ on drug and alcohol, court hears

  April 14 2022

FAIRFAX, Va.
“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused his then-wife Amber Heard during drug- and alcohol-fueled binges in which he became a “monster,” her lawyers told a court on April 12.

Depp’s attorneys countered on the opening day of his blockbuster defamation case against Heard that the allegations were untrue and have had a “devastating” impact on his Hollywood career.

The 58-year-old Depp filed a defamation suit against the 35-year-old Heard after she wrote a column for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The actress never named Depp, who she met in 2009 on the set of the film “The Rum Diary,” but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, one of Heard’s lawyers, detailed the alleged abuse in her opening statement in the case being heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

She told the jury they would be shown graphic photographs. “They show bruises, they show cut lips, they show hair pulled out,” Bredehoft said. “They show two black eyes when he head-butted her.”

She said Heard would always carry a makeup kit around with her to hide bruises.

“He has an enormous amount of rage,” Bredehoft said. “It’s during these rages that Mr Depp engaged in verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of Amber.”

“She loved the side of Johnny that we see in the movies -- the charismatic one, the charming one, the generous one,” Bredehoft said. “That’s the man she fell in love with.

“But sadly, the monster came in the way and that monster would come out when he was drinking and when he would take drugs.”

Ben Rottenborn, another lawyer for Heard, told the jury they are “going to see who the real Johnny Depp is.”

Benjamin Chew, one of Depp’s lawyers, rejected the accusations of abuse and said the actor had never struck Heard -- or any other woman.

A panel of seven jurors and four alternates is hearing the case between Depp, star of “Edward Scissorhands” and the “Pirates” series, and Heard, who had a starring role in “Aquaman.”

Both Depp and Heard are expected to testify along with actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and billionaire Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Heard’s former boyfriend.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

