Jobless rate down to 10.7 percent

ANKARA

Unemployment rate in Turkey dropped 0.5 percentage points in February to 10.7 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 11.

The number of unemployed people - aged 15 years old and over - fell by 178,000 to 3.58 million in February compared to the previous month, TÜİK said.

The unemployment rate was 9.3 percent for men and 13.4 percent for women, it added.

The number of employed people was 30 million with an increase of 90,000, and the employment rate remained unchanged at 46.6 percent.

The labor force was almost at 33.6 million with an increase of 87,000.

The labor force participation rate stood at 52.2 percent with a 0.2-percentage-point decline.

The rate of composite measure of labor underutilization - consisting of time-related underemployment, potential labor force and unemployment - was 21.8 percent with a 0.9 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month.

“While combined rate of time-related underemployment and unemployment realized as 14.7 percent, combined rate of unemployment and potential labor force estimated as 18.1 percent,” TÜİK said in its monthly report.