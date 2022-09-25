Jerusalem Chamber of Commerce launches Türkiye office

Jerusalem Chamber of Commerce launches Türkiye office

ISTANBUL
Jerusalem Chamber of Commerce launches Türkiye office

The Jerusalem Chamber of Commerce’s (Jerccom) Türkiye office has begun its operations aimed at strengthening commercial and trade ties amid the normalization efforts between the two countries.

The newly launched office will organize B2B-B2C meetings, establish ties between industrial zones and exporters’ associations, according to the statement issued by the Türkiye office.

The Jerccom’s Türkiye office will also work with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry as well as the defense industry and trade associations.

The Türkiye office will contribute to domestic market and the improvement of trade, the statement added.

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 20 for the first face-to-face talks between Israeli and Turkish leaders since 2008.

In a sign of full normalization of the bilateral relationship with Ankara, Israel earlier this month appointed an ambassador to Türkiye after almost four years.

Türkiye and Israel have been in a process of reconciliation since late 2021 with the purpose of mending the sour ties between the two regional neighboring countries.

Israel was one of the top 20 export markets for Türkiye in the January-July period. Exports to Israel grew 24.6 percent in the first seven months of the year on an annual basis to $4.2 billion, accounting for 2.9 percent of the country’s total export revenues. Imports from Israel amounted to $1.3 billion in the same period.

Türkiye exports mainly vehicles, iron and steel, electrical machinery and equipment to Israel and buys mineral oils, propylene polymers and machineries and mechanical appliances, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye records Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands

Türkiye records Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands
MOST POPULAR

  1. New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home

    New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home

  2. Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

    Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

  3. Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

    Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

  4. Turkish woman becomes duchess in Germany

    Turkish woman becomes duchess in Germany

  5. Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power

    Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
Recommended
GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts
TotalEnergies adds $1.5 bn to Qatar’s gas expansion

TotalEnergies adds $1.5 bn to Qatar’s gas expansion
Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over 737 Max

Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over 737 Max
Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic

Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic
Gas storage facility in Marmara Sea to be completed soon

Gas storage facility in Marmara Sea to be completed soon
New company launches up 39 percent

New company launches up 39 percent
WORLD Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Authority said, with Israel’s army saying soldiers fired on "armed suspects" during a routine patrol.

ECONOMY GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.