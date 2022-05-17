Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral

  • May 17 2022 09:21:00

Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral

JERUSALEM
Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral

The Catholic archbishop in Jerusalem on Monday strongly criticised Israel’s "police invasion" last week of a Christian hospital ahead of the funeral of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

The veteran journalist was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank. Palestinians and the TV network said Israeli troops killed her, while Israel said Palestinian gunfire may have been to blame.

Anger over her death was compounded Friday when baton-wielding Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem beat pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh’s coffin which was covered by a Palestinian flag.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, on Monday condemned "Israel’s police invasion and disproportionate use of force" at St Joseph’s hospital, where her body was being held.

At a press conference at the hospital, he criticised Israeli police for "attacking mourners, striking them with batons, using smoke grenades (and) shooting rubber bullets".

Police had stormed the hospital, "disrespecting the church, disrespecting the health institute (and) disrespecting the memory of the deceased," said Pizzaballa, speaking on behalf of the bishops of the Holy Land.

The hospital is owned by the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, a French-founded congregation that has been present in former Palestine and Israel for nearly 200 years.

Israeli police have vowed to investigate the chaotic incident, which sparked widespread condemnation including from the United States, European Union and United Nations.

Those calls echoed global demands for an impartial probe into the death of Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, who Al Jazeera said was killed by Israel "deliberately" and "in cold blood".

Israel’s army has said it was not yet clear if she was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire or by Israeli sniper fire aimed at nearby militants in the West Bank flashpoint district of Jenin.

Israeli police have meanwhile offered a series of explanations for the unrest on the day of her funeral. In a police video, an officer is seen telling the crowd that the procession would not commence until the crowd stopped "nationalistic", or Palestinian, chants.

Israeli forces frequently crack down on individuals publicly expressing their Palestinian identity, including by waving the flag.

They have also said they were compelled to act to uphold the plans for the funeral agreed with the family, which were being disrupted by a "mob" made up of some "300 rioters".

The Abu Akleh family has categorically rejected the police version of events.

The late journalist’s brother Anton Abu Akleh said that police had called him the night before the funeral to insist there should not be "any Palestinian flags, no slogans and no chanting".

When the family arrived at the hospital on Friday, police already seemed poised for unrest, he explained, saying "the roads were blocked, (officers) were fully armoured, ready for a riot."

He urged accountability over the "savage" Israeli action.

Lina Abu Akleh, the late journalist’s niece, said that a police officer "threatened to beat me if I didn’t move out of the way", and that she hid inside the hospital once the police started throwing stun grenades at mourners.

St Joseph’s director Jamil Kousa told AFP that he had spoken to police outside the hospital on Friday and pleaded that the procession be allowed to go ahead "peacefully", but that officers explained it would be blocked if mourners shouted Palestinian national "chants."

Father Luc Pareydt, advisor for religious affairs at the French Consulate in Jerusalem who was also at the press conference, told AFP he was struck by how "calm and dignified" the mourners were before the police raid.

A spontaneous joint prayer between Palestinian Muslims and Christians broke out in the hospital yard before the raid, he said.

The Israeli response, he insisted, "was absolutely gratuitous and completely unjustified in terms of proportionality."

WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

    Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

  2. AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

    AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

  3. Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

    Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

  4. ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

    ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

  5. Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west

    Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west
Recommended
Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
Shanghai says ‘zero-Covid’ achieved but millions still in lockdown

Shanghai says ‘zero-Covid’ achieved but millions still in lockdown
Rescue mission under way at Azovstal as hundreds evacuated

Rescue mission under way at Azovstal as hundreds evacuated
Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence

Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence
India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban

India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban
Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death

Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death
WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

ECONOMY Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s travel and tourism’s GDP is forecasted to grow at an average rate of 5.5 percent annually between over the next decade, more than twice the 2.5 percent growth rate of country’s overall economy, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest Economic Impact Report (EIR).
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.