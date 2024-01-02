Jeremy Renner leaning into life

In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen, CNN has reported.

It was on New Year’s Day 2023 that the “Avengers” actor was crushed near his Nevada home while trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his adult nephew. The accident broke several of Renner’s bones including eight ribs broken in 14 places, an eye socket, a knee, along with a collapsed lung and his liver pierced from a rib bone.

Renner literally came close to death as his doctor said at the time that the snowplow came within millimeters of hitting a vital organ or major nerve. Since that traumatic time, Renner appears to have been making the most out of his second chance.

He recently confirmed that he has a new album coming out. Earlier this month, he shared what appeared to be the cover to an album titled “Wait” to his Instagram, and in the caption he referred to it as a “New musical diary — story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way.”

When he announced the project back in October, he said on Instagram that it “has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all.”

The album is set to drop on January 1, on the one-year anniversary of his near-fatal accident. It’s just the latest way the “Hawkeye” star has been celebrating his recovery – a recovery he’s gladly shared with his millions of followers.

In November, he posted a video of his workout, writing “Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery.”

The clip showed the actor hopping down a hill and running back up – marking substantial progress from when he had to relearn to walk earlier in the year.

In another post in November, Renner wrote that he has “been exploring every type of therapy since Jan 14… everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on….”

“But My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so,” he wrote. “Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all.”

