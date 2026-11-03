Jennifer Lopez turns grief into inspiration for new song

LOS ANGELES

The song will be released on the vinyl reissue of Lopez’s 2011 album ‘Love?’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the personal emotions behind her new song “Proof of Love,” describing it as a reflection on the close relationship between love, pain and grief.



In an interview with Variety, the singer said the track explores the duality of emotions, focusing on how grief can also be a reminder of the depth of love people feel for someone who is no longer present.



“It’s a happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone’s gone,” Lopez said, explaining that she wanted to approach difficult emotions from a different perspective rather than portray them solely as sources of sadness.



The song will be released as a bonus track on the vinyl reissue of her 2011 album “Love?” in November.



Lopez also revealed that a major change in her family life played an important role in her return to music. Her 18-year-old twins, Emme and Max, are preparing to leave home for college, marking a new chapter for the singer as a mother.



She said the prospect of having her children away from home brought a mixture of sadness, fear and uncertainty, forcing her to face a different stage of life. The singer explained that this transition gave her an opportunity to reconsider her own life and creative priorities. With her children becoming more independent, she found herself with more time and space to focus on music again.



Lopez said returning to the recording studio had been an emotional experience and resulted in some of the best songs she had ever written. She described the new material as a combination of upbeat sounds and more reflective themes, adding that she was enjoying this period of her musical career.