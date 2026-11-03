Dalyan’s beauty to be viewed from hot air balloon

MUĞLA

Visitors to Dalyan, a tourist destination in the western province of Muğla’s Ortaca district,can now take in sweeping aerial views of the area’s natural beauty and historic landmarks from a tethered hot air balloon floating 30 meters above the ground.

Aiming to drive tourism growth, the popular destination of Dalyan has launched a tethered hot air balloon attraction, highlighting its famous historical sites, landscapes and loggerhead sea turtle habitats.

The new initiative offers visitors the opportunity to view the region from above. Dalyan attracts thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year with its approximately 2,500-year-old rock tombs, Dalyan Channel and İztuzu Beach.

The project aims to allow visitors to explore the area’s natural and historical attractions from a different perspective aboard a hot air balloon secured to the ground by a tether.

Mehmet Zahit Sunay, general manager of the aviation company behind the initiative, told state-run Anadolu Agency that they aim to promote alternative tourism activities by bringing hot air balloon experiences to different destinations.

Sunay said the company launched free-flight balloon tours in the Seydikemer-Fethiye area and the tethered balloon project in Dalyan this year.

Noting that Türkiye has considerable experience in hot air ballooning, he said successful flights have been operated for many years in various parts of the country, particularly in Cappadocia.

Sunay said hot air balloons offer more than just a flying experience, also contributing to the promotion of destinations’ natural and cultural assets. He added that such activities are attracting growing interest in international tourism.

The company aims to develop gastronomy and aviation tourism alongside coastal and nature tourism, offering visitors alternative experiences through balloon activities, he said.

A bird’s-eye view of Dalyan

Sunay said the tethered balloon in Dalyan would rise to approximately 30 meters in accordance with Civil Aviation regulations.

The experience will allow visitors to see the area’s main attractions from a bird’s-eye view without requiring significant physical effort.

“Our aim is to let people enjoy Dalyan’s beauty from above without tiring them out. From this height, we want to show them Lake Köyceğiz, the rock tombs and the boats on the Dalyan River. Weather permitting, we also aim to offer visitors aerial views of İztuzu Beach,” he said.

Visitors to the area can enjoy the balloon experience after taking boat tours, discovering Dalyan’s natural and historical attractions from a different perspective.