‘Jazz in Turkey’ documentary offered online 

  • May 02 2020 07:01:00

‘Jazz in Turkey’ documentary offered online 

ISTANBUL 
‘Jazz in Turkey’ documentary offered online

As part of the April 30 International Jazz Day celebrations, the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) offers the documentary “Jazz in Turkey” online for two months on its YouTube channel.

Directed by Batu Akyol, “Jazz in Turkey” was premiered in 2013, with the 20th Istanbul Jazz Festival. 

The documentary investigates the evolutionary phases, interactions and key figures of jazz music in Turkey, taking the social history of the country as its backdrop. It features archival footage from İKSV and striking interviews.

“The documentary can be summarized as a project in which I explore the condition, evolution and interaction of Turkish jazz music and its musicians, in parallel to Turkish history,” Akyol said on the website of the documentary project.

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

    Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

  2. Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak

    Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak

  3. Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

    Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Ankara urges UAE to abandon 'hostile stance'

    Ankara urges UAE to abandon 'hostile stance'
Recommended
Kites no longer flying over Turkey’s Adana due to power outage risks

Kites no longer flying over Turkey’s Adana due to power outage risks
İztuzu beach welcomes Caretta carettas

İztuzu beach welcomes Caretta carettas
Sabancı Museum presents digital Picasso

Sabancı Museum presents digital Picasso 
Global concert on Jazz Day

Global concert on Jazz Day 
State Opera and Ballet celebrates Int’l Dance Day

State Opera and Ballet celebrates Int’l Dance Day
Historical art experts bring 86,000 works to life

Historical art experts bring 86,000 works to life
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tüpraş will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm has said in a stock exchange filing.
SPORTS French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes's French forward Adrien Moerman said Turkey is safer than France amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.