‘Jazz in Turkey’ documentary offered online

ISTANBUL

As part of the April 30 International Jazz Day celebrations, the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) offers the documentary “Jazz in Turkey” online for two months on its YouTube channel.

Directed by Batu Akyol, “Jazz in Turkey” was premiered in 2013, with the 20th Istanbul Jazz Festival.

The documentary investigates the evolutionary phases, interactions and key figures of jazz music in Turkey, taking the social history of the country as its backdrop. It features archival footage from İKSV and striking interviews.

“The documentary can be summarized as a project in which I explore the condition, evolution and interaction of Turkish jazz music and its musicians, in parallel to Turkish history,” Akyol said on the website of the documentary project.