Japan's kabuki theatre resumes, socially distanced, after coronavirus hiatus

  • August 02 2020 11:11:00

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes, socially distanced, after coronavirus hiatus

TOKYO-Reuters
Japans kabuki theatre resumes, socially distanced, after coronavirus hiatus

Japan’s stately traditional kabuki theatre resumed performances on Aug. 1 after a five-month break due to the novel coronavirus, with musicians in masks, actors farther apart on stage and only half the usual number of seats.

The re-opening of Tokyo’s famed Kabukiza Theatre, which called off performances from March due to the spread of the coronavirus, came even as new cases have spiked to record highs around the country.

“We’re re-opening based on guidelines from infectious disease experts, paying attention to audience safety from the time they enter until the time they leave,” Kabukiza manager Yoshitaka Hashimoto said at a July 31 preview for journalists.

Onstage, the number of musicians is limited and all wear draped black cloth masks from nose to chest.

Performers stand farther back on stage and keep a greater than normal distance from each other. Actors and staff are completely different for each act, to shorten contact.

Though the traditional black-dressed stage assistants who approach the performers most closely wore both masks and face shields during a rehearsal, the company that runs the theatre said they wore only masks from Aug. 1's performance because the shields apparently made their job harder to do.

Audience members face temperature checks at the entrance and must wear masks. Seats are roped off so fewer than half are usable, and the auditorium will be sterilized between each act.

Though eating boxed lunches between acts has long been a cherished kabuki custom, it’s currently prohibited.

On July 31, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned the capital could declare a state of emergency should things deteriorate further, a situation Hashimoto said they’re reluctantly keeping in mind.

“Of course if there are limits and requests from the government, we’ll ... look into a different form of performing - which might mean halting partway through the run,” he said.

Chiaki Sakurai, a 46-year-old Tokyo resident who usually watches kabuki two or three times a month and was dressed in a green kimono, said she was grateful and excited.

“To say nothing good has happened the last five months may be an exaggeration, but I feel as if I’ve finally come back to life,” she added.

theater,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia

    Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

    First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

  4. Lake in Turkey may yield answers on life on Mars

    Lake in Turkey may yield answers on life on Mars

  5. Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya

    Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya
Recommended
Beyonce delights fans with visual album

Beyonce delights fans with visual album
The Commitments’ and ’Evita’ director Parker dies aged 76

'The Commitments’ and ’Evita’ director Parker dies aged 76
Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia

Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia
Zincirli Bazaar, a historical shopping mall in Gaziantep

Zincirli Bazaar, a historical shopping mall in Gaziantep
Knowledge exchange in hyper-connected world

Knowledge exchange in hyper-connected world
Nepal reopens Everest despite pandemic uncertainty

Nepal reopens Everest despite pandemic uncertainty
WORLD Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people.
ECONOMY Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikToks US business

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business

Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns, according to a person familiar with the discussions who spoke only on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity to the negotiations.

SPORTS Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz from Beşiktaş after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.