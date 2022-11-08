Japanese exhibit of Turkish rugs in Tokyo

Japanese exhibit of Turkish rugs in Tokyo

TOKYO
Japanese exhibit of Turkish rugs in Tokyo

A Japanese collector has opened an exhibition in Tokyo with around 300 Turkish rugs he bought from Türkiye over three decades.

Collecting Turkish handcrafted rugs, which are one of the important symbols of Turkish culture, for 30 years during his visits to Türkiye, 81-year-old Japanese collector Yoichi Oda presented the handcrafted rugs in an exhibition in Tokyo.

Stating that he chose his favorite works painted with madder technique, which allows rugs to remain vivid with age, for the exhibition, Oda expressed that his interest in Turkish culture began with his first visit to the country in 1981.

Showing red and blue marked places on the map of Türkiye, he said, “The places marked in red are the regions where I stayed, and the places marked in blue are the places where important historical monuments are located.”

Oda noted that he started collecting Turkish rugs in the early 1990s, which became a curiosity over time.

“I had more than 400 rugs for a while, but now I have about 300 rugs,” he explained, noting that the most expensive rug he bought was about $15,000.

A Japanese lady, who visited the exhibition, stated that she saw handcrafted Turkish rugs for the first time.

“It was very interesting as there is no similar culture in Japan. The motifs and colors are wonderful,” she added.

Another visitor who is interested in Turkish rugs stated that when he heard the rugs were made with madder, he wanted to see them up close.

“I am surprised and very impressed by the traditional motifs that made me feel the history and culture,” he said.

WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau
MOST POPULAR

  1. İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

    İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

  2. Historic fountain used as balcony for 10 years

    Historic fountain used as balcony for 10 years

  3. Biggest share of 2023 budget goes to education: Erdoğan

    Biggest share of 2023 budget goes to education: Erdoğan

  4. Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

    Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

  5. Auto sales increase 15 percent in October

    Auto sales increase 15 percent in October
Recommended
China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau
Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’
Twitter’s pared-down staff struggles with misinformation

Twitter’s pared-down staff struggles with misinformation
Election Day tests US voters, voting systems amid election lies

Election Day tests US voters, voting systems amid election lies
Stand-off at port as Italy accepts only some rescued migrants

Stand-off at port as Italy accepts only some rescued migrants
Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms

Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms
WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections.

ECONOMY Automotive exports top $2.6 billion in October

Automotive exports top $2.6 billion in October

Türkiye’s automotive exports increased by 1.8 percent in October from a year ago to $2.65 billion, the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) has said.

SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.