Japanese exhibit of Turkish rugs in Tokyo

TOKYO

A Japanese collector has opened an exhibition in Tokyo with around 300 Turkish rugs he bought from Türkiye over three decades.

Collecting Turkish handcrafted rugs, which are one of the important symbols of Turkish culture, for 30 years during his visits to Türkiye, 81-year-old Japanese collector Yoichi Oda presented the handcrafted rugs in an exhibition in Tokyo.

Stating that he chose his favorite works painted with madder technique, which allows rugs to remain vivid with age, for the exhibition, Oda expressed that his interest in Turkish culture began with his first visit to the country in 1981.

Showing red and blue marked places on the map of Türkiye, he said, “The places marked in red are the regions where I stayed, and the places marked in blue are the places where important historical monuments are located.”

Oda noted that he started collecting Turkish rugs in the early 1990s, which became a curiosity over time.

“I had more than 400 rugs for a while, but now I have about 300 rugs,” he explained, noting that the most expensive rug he bought was about $15,000.

A Japanese lady, who visited the exhibition, stated that she saw handcrafted Turkish rugs for the first time.

“It was very interesting as there is no similar culture in Japan. The motifs and colors are wonderful,” she added.

Another visitor who is interested in Turkish rugs stated that when he heard the rugs were made with madder, he wanted to see them up close.

“I am surprised and very impressed by the traditional motifs that made me feel the history and culture,” he said.