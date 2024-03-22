Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat

TOKYO

Japan is expected to discuss cooperating on technology with the AUKUS defense grouping at a summit in Washington next month, according to comments from a high-ranking U.S. diplomat published in Japanese media on Friday.

The United States, Australia and Britain established the AUKUS security partnership in 2021, aiming to jointly beef up their military muscle in a bid to counter China's growing assertiveness in the region.

Potential collaboration with Japan on AUKUS's technological goals will be on the agenda when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets U.S. President Joe Biden on April 10, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told the Nikkei business daily and other outlets.

"There are clearly areas that Japan could bring substantial capacity to bear in security and technological pursuits that advance common goals," he said, according to the Nikkei.

"Those include advanced robotics, cyber initiatives and some work in anti-submarine warfare."

The AUKUS partnership has two main practical goals, the first being to provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines.

The second is to develop advanced military capabilities including AI, undersea drones and hypersonic technologies.

An official from Japan's embassy in Australia told AFP earlier this month that Tokyo was looking at how to deepen cooperation on the second of these goals.

In his interview, Cambell noted that Japan had "made very clear" it was not interested in joining the submarine efforts.

Australia's Submarine Agency announced Thursday that the U.K.'s BAE Systems would produce an unspecified number of state-of-the-art AUKUS submarines, which would be delivered from the early 2040s.

And on Friday, Australia insisted that the landmark deal to develop the nuclear-powered subs was going ahead, despite mounting concerns about costs, capabilities and U.S. isolationism should Donald Trump be re-elected.

"This is going to happen and we need it to happen," defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters.

The Nikkei had previously reported that Kishida could announce Japan's collaboration on the AUKUS partnership in Washington.

Kishida is also due to take part in Japan's first three-way summit with the United States and the Philippines on April 11.