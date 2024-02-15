Japan slips to the world's fourth-largest economy

Japan slips to the world's fourth-largest economy

TOKYO
Japan slips to the worlds fourth-largest economy

Japan has slipped to the world’s fourth-largest economy, as government data released Thursday showed it fell behind Germany's in 2023.

The numbers highlight how the Japanese economy has gradually lost its competitiveness and productivity while the population shrinks as Japanese people age and have fewer children, analysts say.

Japan fell from the second-ranked economy behind the U.S. to the third-largest in 2010 as China's economy grew. 

Japan’s nominal GDP totaled $4.2 trillion last year, or about 591 trillion yen. Germany’s, announced last month, was $4.4 trillion, or $4.5 trillion, depending on the currency conversion.

For the latest October–December quarter, the Japanese economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.4 percent, minus 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, according to Cabinet Office data on real GDP. For the year, real GDP grew 1.9 percent from the previous year.

Both Japan and Germany built their economies through strong small and medium-sized businesses with solid productivity. In contrast to Japan, Germany has shown a solid economic foundation on the back of a strong euro and inflation. The weak yen also works as a minus for Japan.

The latest data reflect the realities of a weakening Japan and will likely result in Japan’s commanding a lesser presence in the world, said Tetsuji Okazaki, professor of economics at the University of Tokyo.

“Several years ago, Japan boasted a powerful auto sector, for instance. But with the advent of electric vehicles, even that advantage is shaken,” he said.

 

 

Growth,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

    Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

  2. Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

    Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

  3. Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

    Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

  4. Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

    Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

  5. Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

    Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO
Recommended
Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO
Retail sales growth slows, data show

Retail sales growth slows, data show
Türkiye’s hotel sector continues to grow: Report

Türkiye’s hotel sector continues to grow: Report
Argentinas inflation soars above 250 percent

Argentina's inflation soars above 250 percent
AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes
Large Saudi business delegation to visit Türkiye

Large Saudi business delegation to visit Türkiye
WORLD Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

Ukraine has rushed soldiers to the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka, surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, where the military said the situation was "extremely critical".
ECONOMY Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Changes to regulations introduced earlier in February may increase banks’ appetite for extending loans, says Kaan Gür, CEO of Akbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿