Japan says two Chinese aircraft carriers seen in Pacific

TOKYO

This photo taken on June 7, 2025, shows a Chinese Navy ship with bow number 629 sailing near Escoda Shoal (known as Sabina Shoal in the Philippines) as seen from the Philippine Navy ship 'BRP Andres Bonifacio' during a maritime patrol in the disputed South China Sea.

Two Chinese aircraft carriers were operating in the Pacific for the first time, according to Japan, whose defense minister said Tuesday the move revealed the expansion of Beijing's military activities.

Beijing said Tuesday the Shandong and Liaoning carriers, its only two currently in operation, with a third undergoing sea trials, were carrying out "routine training."

"We believe the Chinese military's purpose is to improve its operational capability and ability to conduct operations in distant areas," a Japanese Defense Ministry spokesman told AFP.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters the sightings show that the Chinese military's "activity area is expanding."

"Japan has expressed its position that the Chinese activities should not threaten Japan's safety" through diplomatic routes to Beijing, Nakatani said.

The Japanese military would continue to closely monitor and patrol the operations of Chinese naval warships, he added.

China's use of naval and air assets to press its territorial claims has rattled the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

A spokesperson for Beijing's navy called the ships' activities "routine training" meant to test troops' defense capabilities, in an online statement.

When asked about the moves at a regular news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the activities of Chinese warships “in the relevant sea areas are fully in line with international law and international practice."