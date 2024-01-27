Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

TOKYO
Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

The cost of the damage wreaked by a huge New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 236 people in central Japan could reach $17.6 billion, a government official said on Jan. 26.

The magnitude-7.5 earthquake and its aftershocks devastated parts of Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, toppling buildings, ripping up roads and sparking a major fire.

Damage in Ishikawa and two neighbouring regions is likely to cost between 1.1 trillion yen ($7.4 billion) and 2.6 trillion yen ($17.6 billion), according to a government estimate.

A cabinet office official confirmed the figures, which were calculated using data from past major earthquakes and reported to a government economic meeting on Jan. 25.

But even the top estimate is much less than the 16.9 trillion yen damage caused by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

That disaster left around 18,500 people dead or missing and triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima atomic plant, the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

Authorities on Jan. 23 revealed detailed reconstruction plans for Ishikawa, where snow and badly damaged roads have complicated relief efforts in the quake's aftermath.

They include improvements to shelters for evacuees along with subsidies for rebuilding factories and ports as well as attracting tourists to the area.

The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

But many structures are older, especially in rapidly ageing communities in rural areas like those hardest hit in the New Year's quake.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees
LATEST NEWS

  1. Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

    Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

  2. Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps

    Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps

  3. Center established to enhance quake preparedness

    Center established to enhance quake preparedness

  4. Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

    Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

  5. Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara

    Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara
Recommended
Levis to cut its global workforce by 15 percent

Levi's to cut its global workforce by 15 percent
Business confidence improves in January

Business confidence improves in January
Some 7,500 MW renewable capacity to be allocated for industry

Some 7,500 MW renewable capacity to be allocated for industry
Türkiye’s steel production rises 21 percent

Türkiye’s steel production rises 21 percent
Industrial pollution costs 2 pct of Europes GDP: report

Industrial pollution costs 2 pct of Europe's GDP: report
Biden halts new natural gas export facilities

Biden halts new natural gas export facilities
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

The cost of the damage wreaked by a huge New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 236 people in central Japan could reach $17.6 billion, a government official said on Jan. 26.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿