Japan deploys army to counter a surge in bear attacks

Japan deploys army to counter a surge in bear attacks

TOKYO
Japan deploys army to counter a surge in bear attacks

Japan has deployed troops to help contain a surge of bear attacks that have terrorized residents in a mountainous region in the northern prefecture of Akita.

Reports of sometimes deadly encounters with brown bears and Asiatic black bears are being reported almost daily ahead of hibernation season as the bears forage for food. They have been seen near schools, train stations, supermarkets and at a hot springs resort.

Since April, more than 100 people have been injured and at least 12 killed in bear attacks across Japan, according to Environment Ministry statistics at the end of October.

The growing bear population’s encroachment into residential areas is happening in a region with a rapidly aging and declining human population, with few people trained to hunt the animals.

The government has estimated the overall bear population at more than 54,000.

The Defense Ministry and Akita prefecture signed an agreement on Nov. 5 to deploy soldiers who will set box traps with food, transport local hunters and help dispose of dead bears. Officials say the soldiers will not use firearms to cull the bears.

“Every day, bears intrude into residential areas in the region and their impact is expanding,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Fumitoshi Sato told reporters. “Responses to the bear problem are an urgent matter.”

The operation began in a forested area in Kazuno city, where a number of bear sightings and injuries have been reported. White-helmeted soldiers wearing bulletproof vests and carrying bear spray and net launchers set up a bear trap near an orchard.

 

Army,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

    EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

  2. Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules

    Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules

  3. Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

    Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

  4. Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

    Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

  5. UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister

    UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
Recommended
Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev
Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings
UN, UK lift sanctions on Syrias president, interior minister

UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
Lebanon slashes bail on detained Hannibal Gadhafi

Lebanon slashes bail on detained Hannibal Gadhafi
North Korean, Russian military officials discuss cooperation

North Korean, Russian military officials discuss cooperation
EU countries on edge over migrant burden-sharing

EU countries on edge over migrant burden-sharing
India tests digital systems for biggest ever census

India tests digital systems for biggest ever census
WORLD Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Baku on Nov. 8, to participate in the longtime ally's Victory Day celebrations, Azerbaijani media has reported.  
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿