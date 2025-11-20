Japan 'concerned' by yen wobbles ahead of stimulus

Japan 'concerned' by yen wobbles ahead of stimulus

TOKYO
Japan concerned by yen wobbles ahead of stimulus

Japan's government said Thursday it was worried about "one-sided" and "rapid" fluctuations of the yen, as speculation grows that Tokyo might intervene to prop up the beleaguered currency.

The yen has fallen to its lowest level against the dollar since January on concerns about a purported stimulus package worth at least 20 trillion yen ($130 billion) that was expected on Friday.

"We are currently observing one-sided and rapid movements in the foreign exchange market, and we are concerned about it," top government spokesman Minoru Kihara told reporters.

"The government is closely watching excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements, including speculative movements in the foreign exchange market, with a high sense of vigilance," he said.

The exchange rate is slipping "with the kind of slow, ominous momentum that policymakers in Tokyo pretend to tolerate but absolutely do not welcome", said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"We're less than a figure from the zip code where 'verbal vigilance' turns into the unmistakable thump of real intervention orders," he said.

After a string of poor election results, new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government is putting together a massive supplementary budget to help Japanese households.

Her cabinet was expected to sign off on the stimulus -- the third in three years -- on Friday, local media said, putting its size at 21.3 trillion yen, including 2.7 trillion yen in tax cuts.

As well as weakening the yen, concerns that the stimulus will add to Japan's already colossal debt pile have also pushed yields on government bonds to record highs this week.

Reports also say that Takaichi -- an acolyte of big-spending former premier Shinzo Abe -- will push back the target date for achieving a primary budget surplus.

"If the government excessively expands the scale of economic measures... concerns about fiscal deterioration could lead to a rise in long-term interest rates (yields)," Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist of Nomura Research Institute, said this week.

"Additionally, a decline in confidence in fiscal and monetary policy could result in a weaker yen, which would drive up prices," offsetting the effects of stimulus, he said.

Kihara said Takaichi's government "will strategically implement fiscal measures to build a strong economy and enhance economic growth rates."

"Through this path, we aim to reduce the government debt-to-GDP ratio to achieve fiscal sustainability, and ensure market confidence," Kihara said.

Meanwhile, a member of a key panel advising Takaichi said this week that the Bank of Japan is unlikely to raise its benchmark interest rate before March.

"The starting point is fiscal policy," Goushi Kataoka told Bloomberg News.

If the stimulus package is implemented effectively, domestic demand could expand as early as the first quarter of next year, and "depending on the situation, conditions could be in place for a rate hike as soon as March," said Kataoka.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

    Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

  2. Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

    Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

  3. CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

    CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

  4. Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

    Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

  5. Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

    Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
Recommended
Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports
Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications

Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications
Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000

Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000
Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita

Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October
US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling

US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling
Taiwans Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal

Taiwan's Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
WORLD Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kiev a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿