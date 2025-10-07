Jailed PKK leader should urge YPG to drop weapons: Bahçeli

Jailed PKK leader should urge YPG to drop weapons: Bahçeli

ANKARA
Jailed PKK leader should urge YPG to drop weapons: Bahçeli

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has called on jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan to urge YPG to integrate with the national Syrian army in line with the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye bid.”

Bahçeli, closest ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan under the People’s Alliance, made his first speech to his parliamentary group on Oct. 7 after the parliament returned from the summer recess.

The MHP chairman devoted his address to the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye project” and appreciated the works of the parliamentary commission tasked to deal with the political, social and legal aspects of the process.

Recalling that Öcalan, who has been serving a life sentence at the İmralı prison island, issued a historic call to PKK on Feb. 27 to dissolve and disarm, Bahçeli stressed that, despite the fact that a first group from PKK dropped their weapons in a symbolic move, PKK’s Syrian leg, YPG, has not complied with Öcalan’s call.

“Here is my expectation: The founding leadership of PKK should issue a similar call to the SDG/YPG and demand the latter’s implementation of the March 10 deal [with the Syrian government],” Bahçeli said.

The March 10 agreement stipulates the integration of YPG with the new Syrian army until the end of this year. Ankara and Damascus complain about YPG’s efforts to prolong the process through tactical plots.

“If necessary, a group from the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission can go to the Imralı Island to hold a face-to-face meeting [with Öcalan] and his messages should be heard firsthand,” he stressed.

“There is nothing to hesitate with it,” Bahçeli added.

The commission has long been discussing holding a direct talk with Öcalan, but it has not made a decision to this end.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

    Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

  2. World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

    World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

  3. Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

    Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

  4. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  5. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye
Recommended
Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events

Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events
Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK

Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK
Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band
Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub

Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub
Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence

Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence
14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has told lawmakers that the Central Bank will ensure inflation remains consistent with interim targets through the measures it plans to take.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿