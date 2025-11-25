İznik tightens security ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s historic visit

BURSA

Security measures have been tightened in the northwestern province of Bursa’s İznik district ahead of the upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV, the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church and Head of the Vatican City State.

As preparations accelerate, police have stepped up public safety inspections across the district.

Pope Leo XIV, who chose Türkiye for his first overseas trip following his election, will visit the country between Nov. 27 and 30.

During his trip, he will be accompanied by Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, and the two leaders are scheduled to travel to İznik on Nov. 28 to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, one of early Christianity’s most significant gatherings.

Ahead of the high-profile visit, security operations in İznik have intensified. Police teams have expanded inspection points throughout the district, stopping vehicles to check identification, licence plates and driver documents.

Foot patrols have been increased in central streets and neighborhoods, while parks, squares and other crowded areas are monitored closely.

Officers are conducting ID checks on individuals deemed suspicious and providing safety information to drivers and passengers.

Authorities stated that simultaneous inspections will continue at various locations to maintain public order and security.

Pope Leo XIV is expected to lead a ceremony in front of the historic basilica, believed to be the site of the 325 A.D. Council of Nicaea, with thousands of Christians anticipated to attend.

In preparation for the event, the basilica area has been closed to tourist entry and a platform has been installed for the service. A coordinating cardinal inspected the site and requested the completion of final arrangements.