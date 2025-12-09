İzmir moves to preserve fading village recipes

İZMİR
In a bid to save culinary traditions at risk of disappearing, the western province of İzmir has launched an extensive project to document its long-standing village dishes by gathering recipes directly from elderly women who have preserved them for generations.

A public education center is compiling these recipes into an archive that will later form a book, while also teaching the dishes to trainees in its culinary programs.

Director Fatma Demirci said the effort began with field visits to rural neighborhoods.

“We spoke with elderly residents and uncovered recipes passed down from their grandmothers,” she said. “These healthy, local dishes were fading away. We’re teaching them to our students and recording everything.”

More than 20 İzmir-specific dishes have already been documented thus far, according to Demirci.

Villagers contributing to the archive said they hoped the project would help ensure their food traditions endure.

The 60-year-old Cavidan Çınar from Kavacık village shared “kabakucu,” a squash-based family recipe. “It came from our grandmother. I want it to live on,” she said.

Another villager, Fatma Aksu, 62, taught “külür,” a cookie made with grape molasses.

"We must ensure these local tastes are not forgotten. Our young generation should switch from ready-made foods to these, as they are both healthy and delicious,” she said.

Tülay Dündar, 61, offered a “zero-waste” recipe for a bread-and-cheese pastry once made from week-old leftovers.

“Nothing was thrown away in the past. This dish carries the scent of the village,” she said.

Young trainees welcomed the chance to learn directly from older cooks.

“It’s great to spend time with them and learn the dishes. I am happy to be a part of the project,” said 19-year-old Umut Barış Gezgin.

“We’re trying to keep these forgotten recipes alive and share them,” added 18-year-old Sedanur Poyraz.

 

