İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

ANKARA

An armed attack took place at İYİ (Good) Party’s Istanbul headquarters on March 31, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

A bullet hit the window of the cafeteria section of the building and another one hit a business center next to the İYİ Party’s building.

After the officials of the party opened the building in the morning, they noticed the bullet shots and informed the police.

Police found a lead core stuck in a seat in the cafeteria section, while it launched an investigation into the attack.

A shell was also found to have hit the business center next to the building.

Examining the security cameras in the vicinity, the police efforts are working to catch the attacker or attackers.

After the incident, İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener arrived at the headquarter and examined the site and damages.

It is unacceptable to try to intimidate political parties one and a half months before the elections, Akşener expressed during her speech to reports after the examination.

“We are not afraid, but this is an insult to the electorate,” Akşener added.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu stated that the attack was a provocation, reporting that the police were investigating to shed light on the incident.

Soylu also claimed that the perpetrator of the attack has been found.

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), condemned the attack, stating that they are against all kinds of attacks and harassment against a political institution.