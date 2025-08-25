İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

ANKARA

The İYİ (Good) Party is gearing up for its fourth ordinary convention, aiming to strengthen its ranks after a series of electoral setbacks and member resignations.

The process will start with neighborhood delegate elections on Aug. 27, followed by district congresses on Sept. 30, and provincial congresses scheduled between Oct. 16 and Nov. 9.

"Our congresses are not merely elections to determine administrative bodies, they are also processes where our organizations are renewed to better address the expectations of our nation and collective wisdom and democratic culture come to life," Hakan Şeref Olgun, the party's head of legal, election and parliamentary affairs, said in a written statement.

Olgun said the process would be conducted in a transparent, equitable and participatory manner, describing it as a "democracy festival" where different ideas compete and collective wisdom prevails."

The party has faced a wave of resignations since deciding to run its own candidates in all constituencies during last May's mayoral elections. This strategy led to a sharp drop in vote share, from 7.3 percent to 3.7 percent.

The electoral setbacks also prompted a leadership change. Müsavat Dervişoğlu succeeded Meral Akşener as party chair in April during the party's fifth extraordinary convention.

İYİ Party entered the current legislative term with 43 deputies but has seen the largest number of resignations in the parliament, leaving it with 29 members.