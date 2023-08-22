Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs

Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs

ORBETELLO
Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs

Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them.

Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets.

But since the crabs are here to stay, farm lobby group Coldiretti and fishing associations have been behind a series of events this summer trying to introduce a staple of American summertime fare to Italian palates.

Witness the menu at one Veneto agritourism farm-hotel that hosted a Coldiretti event this summer: rosemary crab salad; crab Venetian style (with onion and vinegar sour); and pasta with garlic-tossed crab.

“We usually do crab on the grill or, as in this case, with linguine,” said Davide Sergio, chef at the restaurant of La Peschereccia, a fishermen’s cooperative in Orbetello, on the Tuscan coast.

The new menu items, however, are evidence of a potentially devastating threat to Italy’s marine ecosystem and fishing, particularly its prized clam harvests that provide a key ingredient to another Italian culinary staple, spaghetti alle vongole.

Italy is the largest producer of clams in Europe and the third largest in the world after China and South Korea, according to U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization data from 2021.

But the blue crab — a strong and fast swimmer and a voracious and aggressive eater with no natural predators here other than fishermen — has put Italy’s clam and mussel producers in crisis. Fishing industry group Federagripesca estimates that over 50% of the shellfish production this year has been damaged.

The Italian government has allocated 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million) to fight the invasion devastating shellfish harvests, but the problem now also concerns other types of fish farms in various parts of Italy.

In the lagoon of the Orbetello nature reserve, blue crabs are gorging on seabream and eels, which are a prized wintertime catch that has sustained the local economy for centuries and stars in many traditional dishes.

WORLD Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

    Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

  2. Russia says Ukrainian boat destroyed in new Black Sea clash

    Russia says Ukrainian boat destroyed in new Black Sea clash

  3. Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

    Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

  4. Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

    Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

  5. İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life

    İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life
Recommended
As world warms, Sweden might boost its young wine industry

As world warms, Sweden might boost its young wine industry
Russias Luna-25 probe crashes on the Moon

Russia's Luna-25 probe crashes on the Moon
London police drop probe into King Charles IIIs charity

London police drop probe into King Charles III's charity
‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign

‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign
İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life

İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life
Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium

Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium

WORLD Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

ECONOMY This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

Fishermen in the Black Sea region are hopeful that they will catch plenty of anchovy in this hunting season that will start on Sept. 1.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.