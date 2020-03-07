Italian municipality grants citizenship to PKK leader

  March 07 2020

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Turkey on March 6 condemned the decision by Italy's Fossalto municipality of granting honorary citizenship to terrorist leader Abdullah Öcalan. 

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said granting honorary citizenship to the PKK terrorist leader was an embarrassing development that ignored the crimes he committed against humanity.

The ministry termed the decision a futile action to legitimize the PKK – which is already listed as a terrorist organization in the EU – and its leader.

"It is completely against the spirit of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism," the statement added.

Ocalan is responsible for the murder of over 40,000 innocent people and has a lengthy criminal record in drug and human trafficking, money laundering, child abduction, and other organized crimes.

Ankara said it expected Rome's cooperation in the fight against the terrorist organization.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

