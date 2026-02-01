Istanbul’s hamams boost winter tourism, strengthen local economy

ISTANBUL

Turkish baths, or hamams, are playing an increasingly visible role in Istanbul’s economy, buoyed by rising interest from foreign visitors and younger generations, according to sector representatives.

Industry leaders say a blend of centuries-old tradition and modernized facilities has turned hamams into both a cultural attraction and a steady source of employment and incomes of the city.

Tahsin Kalyon, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Hamam, Public Bath, Thermal Spa, Sauna and Massage Salon Operators, said that customer numbers rise sharply in the winter months, driven by the long-standing belief that hammams have a healing effect.

During colder seasons, he said, the sector records a 60-70 percent increase in visitors, as people seek relief from ailments such as cold, muscle pain and fatigue.

Kalyon noted that Istanbul’s historic and contemporary hamams are drawing growing attention from foreign tourists as well as local youth.

Visitors are particularly intrigued by hallmark rituals such as exfoliation with a “kese” glove, foam massages and the iconic “göbek taşı” (heated central marble platform), practices rooted in Ottoman-era bathing culture.

“This curiosity translates directly into economic value for both thecity and the county,” he said.

While demand softens in summer, winter months bring a surge of both domestic and international guests, revitalizing the sector.

Kalyon added that modernization efforts and rising tourist arrivals to Türkiye have further boosted interest, with especially strong demand from visitors from Greece, the Netherlands, China and Germany.

Chinese tourists, he said, have become repeat customers due to their fascination with rashing rituals and the sensory experience of the hammam.

Istanbul is home to an estimated 45-50 historic hammams and between 100 and 150 modern facilities, alongside newly built baths within hotels.

The sector is also a significant employer, providing jobs for an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people across the city.

Reşat turunç, who operates a historic hammam in Istanbul’s Fatih district, built in the name of Mihrimah Sultan, daughter of Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent, said preserving heritage goes hand in hand with economic contribution.

His facility employs 45 people and operates at full capacity during winter, when visitor numbers can double compared with summer months.

“Tourists are increasingly curious about Turkish baths,” he said, noting regular guests from China, Italy and Russia.

Mehmet Yılmaz, who has worked in the trade for 45 years, said the hammam remains a living cultural practice with global appeal.