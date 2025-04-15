Istanbul’s Beykoz deputy mayor detained in expanding bid-rigging probe

Authorities apprehended the deputy mayor of Istanbul’s Beykoz district on April 15 as part of a continuing investigation into allegations of bid-rigging related to the municipality.

Police launched the fresh operation based on newly obtained evidence, detaining Fidan Gül in connection with the allegations of bid-rigging related to a number of procurement processes handled by a municipality department, local media reported.

The investigation had previously resulted in a wide-reaching operation on Feb. 27, leading to the arrest of the district’s mayor Alaattin Köseler from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Köseler was suspended from office and now remains in pretrial detention.

On the same date, in addition to the mayor, 20 other individuals were also detained following orders for detention, search and asset seizure.

Four individuals, including Köseler, were suspected of bid-rigging, while 17 others were accused of both bid-rigging and forming a criminal organization.

Simultaneously with the detentions, police teams conducted searches at the Beykoz Municipality premises.

Following police interrogations, 18 of the suspects, including Köseler, were referred to the criminal court with a request for their formal arrest. Four other suspects were released under judicial control.

A court subsequently ordered the pretrial detention of 13 individuals, among them Köseler, while nine others were released under supervision.

The total number of detainees in the case corresponds to 12, with Gül now in custody.

The operation came as the country was still reeling from the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on corruption charges last month.

In January, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, also from the CHP, was arrested on bid-rigging claims.

