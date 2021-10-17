Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week

  October 17 2021

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The third edition of the Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum will be held on Oct. 21-22 in Istanbul with a high-level attendance.

The event will include a ministerial meeting, B2B debates, signing ceremonies, and panels in which several topics such as cooperation in agriculture, pandemic, innovation and financing will be discussed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo; Albert Muchanga, commissioner for economic development, trade, industry and mining of the African Union Commission, Turkish and Congolese first ladies Emine Erdoğan and Denise Nyakeru, respectively; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of World Trade Organization, ministers from Turkey and African countries and chairmen of business associations are expected to attend the event.

The forum's first edition was held in 2016 and the second in 2018 while there was a virtual meeting in 2020 under the pandemic conditions.

