Istanbul Music Festival to mark 100th year of Republic

Istanbul Music Festival to mark 100th year of Republic

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Music Festival to mark 100th year of Republic

Taking place between June 1 and 17, the 51st Istanbul Music Festival will host over 60 artists, featuring the world’s top orchestras and ensembles such as Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg, Tekfen Philharmonic, Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic, Camerata Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Munich Chamber Orchestra, Borusan Quartet and soloists such as Anne-Sophie Mutter, Barbara Hannigan, Fazıl Say, Arabella Steinbacher, Nicolas Altstaedt, Matthias Goerne and Avi Avital in 25 live performances.

The program will feature brand new projects developed for 2023, which marks the 100th anniversary of the Republic; some of them are commissioned works inspired by historical female figures in Anatolia, traditional Turkish Classical music, original tango pieces from the early period of the Republic, and interdisciplinary performances presenting top soloists of the contemporary classical world and internationally acclaimed orchestras.

The festival features eight world premieres and four Turkish premieres.

The festival starts with a magnificent collaboration between young Canadian piano virtuoso Jan Lisiecki and the Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Hasan Uçarsu’s orchestral suite and Chopin’s first concerto, conducted by Aziz Shokhakimov at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). This year’s Honorary Award will be presented to Uçarsu before the concert.

As one of the leading contemporary opera stars, Canadian soprano Barbara Hannigan will perform an unconventional repertoire of Ives, Haydn, Schoenberg and Gershwin in Istanbul for the first time with Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic.

Living legend of violin, Anne-Sophie Mutter and her most talented orchestra of young musicians, Mutter’s Virtuosi, will perform an intricate repertoire ranging from Bach, Vivaldi to the Turkish premiere of the late great André Previn’s Nonet for Two String Quartets and Double Bass at AKM.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Mutter before the concert.

Cellist Nicolas Altstaedt will be joined by the Munich Chamber Orchestra at a concert, featuring works of C.P.E. Bach, Veress, Azarashvili, and Bartók.

On a night entirely dedicated to Mozart, German violin virtuoso Arabella Steinbacher and Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg will perform three masterful compositions of the Austrian genius under the baton of Matthew Halls at AKM.

One of the most distinguished baritones in today’s classical world, Gramophone and ECHO Klassik Award winner Matthias Goerne will lead the Netherlands’ Camerata Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with prime works of German Lied tradition by Schubert, Brahms, Schumann, Dvořák and Wolf at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall (CRR).

Inspired by the works of Turkish female poets, the 51st Istanbul Music Festival will hold the world premiere of piano virtuoso Fazıl Say’s long-anticipated new project, featuring the acclaimed mezzo-soprano Serenad Bağcan. Accompanied by Volkan Hürsever on double bass and Ferit Odman on drums, the duo will perform at AKM and CRR on two nights.

Tango of the Republic this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye by paying homage to the legendary Turkish tango composers Necip Celal Andel, Fehmi Ege, Necdet Koyutürk and İbrahim Özgür of the Early Republic Period at the courtyard of Saint Benoît High School. Featuring the Milli Reasürans Chamber Orchestra, the concert will feature the world premiere of two tango pieces, arranged by the conductor and composer Hasan Niyazi Tura.

Known as the festival’s annual day trip, this year’s Music Route sets out to explore the historical neighborhood of Balat, home to some of the city’s awe-inspiring places of worship. Spectrum Saxophone Quartet, harpist Güneş Hızlılar, Duo Ciampa-Piccotti, and The Sárközy Trio featuring János Balázs will perform at Saint Stephen’s Bulgarian Orthodox Church (The Iron Church), Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and Private Fener Greek Orthodox School. The route will end with a free of charge concert at the park on Balat Waterfront.

TÜRKIYE Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

    Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

  2. Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

    Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

  3. In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

    In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

  4. NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

    NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

  5. Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others

    Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others
Recommended
Rebuilding Notre Dames roof transports workers back to Middle Ages

Rebuilding Notre Dame's roof transports workers back to Middle Ages
HBO estimates 2.9 million watched Succession finale

HBO estimates 2.9 million watched 'Succession' finale
Campaigners want ingredients on wine bottle

Campaigners want ingredients on wine bottle
Manowar at KüçükÇiftlik Park

Manowar at KüçükÇiftlik Park
Iraqs Christians fight to save threatened ancient language

Iraq's Christians fight to save threatened ancient language
Being a virtuoso is a gift: Antonio Rey

Being a virtuoso is a gift: Antonio Rey

WORLD In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

European leaders meet Thursday at a summit held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic frontline, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow.

ECONOMY Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australia’s Crown Resorts has agreed to pay a civil penalty of Aus$450 million ($290 million) for breaches of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing legislation at two of its casinos.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.